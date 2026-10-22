DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Washington Judge Releases Teen Who Killed Three in Bite of Seattle Shooting

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 22, 2026 8:30 AM
Advertisement
Washington Judge Releases Teen Who Killed Three in Bite of Seattle Shooting
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Back in July at the Bite of Seattle food festival, three people were killed in a mass shooting. At least five others were wounded. Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect and believed in the immediate aftermath that the shooting was gang related. But because Seattle is run by socialists and clowns, no emergency alerts were sent to Seattle residents when the shooting happened, and it took hours to get information from police and city leaders. 

Advertisement

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes got testy with reporters who asked about his frequent absences, including not being at the Sunday night press conference about the shooting, and Mayor Katie Wilson — who has never held a real job — got angry, too, when questioned about her incompetence and failed leadership. The fallout was so bad that Shon Barnes resigned from his role (or more likely was asked to resign), and Wilson is facing a recall effort.

But things just got worse, as a judge ordered a teenage suspect charged in the shooting released to home detention. This came over the objection of prosecutors who said the teen remains a serious threat to public safety.

Here's more:

The teen suspect faces charges of first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents show the State is seeking to decline juvenile jurisdiction and try him as an adult.

The decision comes following a detention review hearing in juvenile court Wednesday, where the defense successfully argued for less restrictive conditions.

...

Despite prosecutors emphasizing the gravity of the charges – citing Assault 1 as a "Serious Violent offense" – and arguing that the teen poses an extreme danger to the community, the court opted to modify his conditions. The teen will transition out of secure detention into home monitoring as the case proceeds toward potential adult court declination hearings.

Recommended
Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping Matt Vespa Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Absolutely insane.

Bingo. They have no interest in enforcing gun laws on the books (or any laws on the books, really).

Democrats don't want to punish criminals. They want to take guns from the law-abiding.

Absolutely outrageous.

One of the injured was a 2-year-old child.

That's how the Democrats feel.

Advertisement

It's an embarrassment. If Seattle were capable of feeling shame and embarrassment.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | MASS SHOOTING | SOCIALISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping

Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping

Matt Vespa
Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Exchange Where Mike Rogers Ripped Abdul El-Sayed to Shreds

Here's the Exchange Where Mike Rogers Ripped Abdul El-Sayed to Shreds

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos