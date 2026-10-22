Washington Judge Releases Teen Who Killed Three in Bite of Seattle Shooting

Back in July at the Bite of Seattle food festival, three people were killed in a mass shooting. At least five others were wounded. Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect and believed in the immediate aftermath that the shooting was gang related. But because Seattle is run by socialists and clowns, no emergency alerts were sent to Seattle residents when the shooting happened, and it took hours to get information from police and city leaders.

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Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes got testy with reporters who asked about his frequent absences, including not being at the Sunday night press conference about the shooting, and Mayor Katie Wilson — who has never held a real job — got angry, too, when questioned about her incompetence and failed leadership. The fallout was so bad that Shon Barnes resigned from his role (or more likely was asked to resign), and Wilson is facing a recall effort.

But things just got worse, as a judge ordered a teenage suspect charged in the shooting released to home detention. This came over the objection of prosecutors who said the teen remains a serious threat to public safety.

A judge ordered a teenage suspect charged in the Bite of Seattle mass shooting released to home detention, overriding prosecutors' objections. https://t.co/2agSXQkcFa — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) October 21, 2026

Here's more:

The teen suspect faces charges of first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents show the State is seeking to decline juvenile jurisdiction and try him as an adult. The decision comes following a detention review hearing in juvenile court Wednesday, where the defense successfully argued for less restrictive conditions. ... Despite prosecutors emphasizing the gravity of the charges – citing Assault 1 as a "Serious Violent offense" – and arguing that the teen poses an extreme danger to the community, the court opted to modify his conditions. The teen will transition out of secure detention into home monitoring as the case proceeds toward potential adult court declination hearings.

Absolutely insane.

See, when lefties go on with "common sense gun laws," they don't even enforce the ones on the books. — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) October 22, 2026

Bingo. They have no interest in enforcing gun laws on the books (or any laws on the books, really).

Why do Democrats want more gun laws when they don’t even enforce the existing ones we have? Home detention for murder? — Frajer Crane (@vtmiah) October 21, 2026

Democrats don't want to punish criminals. They want to take guns from the law-abiding.

Absolutely outrageous.

He only killed three out of literally thousands but MAGAs still want a child held in prison. https://t.co/5uJ1ahUfsi pic.twitter.com/GQwVmhVD5Y — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 21, 2026

One of the injured was a 2-year-old child.

But you, law-abiding gun owner, are the problem. https://t.co/AqtwVnMP9h — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 22, 2026

That's how the Democrats feel.

You’re doin great, Seattle. This is the shooting after which the local police leadership response was lacking in part bc the police chief split time between Seattle and his family home… in Chicago. He resigned. https://t.co/YoM3x86UjO — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 22, 2026

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It's an embarrassment. If Seattle were capable of feeling shame and embarrassment.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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