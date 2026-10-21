Don Davis Accepted Campaign Donation From Problematic NC State Party Chair

Don Davis, the Democrat running for reelection in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, is no stranger to controversy during this campaign cycle. Davis' allies in the NC Forward Party, who proudly endorsed him, sponsored a Greensboro Pride event that featured adult toys on display where children could see them, grotesque public acts, drag shows for kids, and anti-Trump, anti-ICE, anti-police propaganda. Davis' campaign also tried to smear his Republican opponent, retired Col. Laurie Buckhout, with a massive ad buy that falsely claimed Buckhout was not from northeastern North Carolina and featured a woman who mispronounced Chowan County. Then the campaign stealthily tried to change the ads to hide how out of touch he is.

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Then we learned that Davis was cozying up with Pastor Daimon L. King, who is a commissioner on the New Bern Housing Authority Board and a convicted and registered sex offender. King is not the only problematic figure Davis is associated with, it seems. In his Q3 FEC report, which was recently released, we've learned that Davis has accepted money from less-than-reputable sources.

Davis accepted $500 from Randy Voller this last quarter, bringing Voller's total to the cycle to $2,000. Who is Randy Voller? He's the disgraced former Chair of the Democrat Party of North Carolina (DPNC).

When Voller began his tenure as party chair, he was accused of harassment, bullying, and physical intimidation by former DPNC Finance Director Ellen Stankiewicz. According to WRAL News, Stankiewicz was terminated by Voller in May and she filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint against the party in June 2013. Two witnesses signed the statement, and Stankiewicz said she was fired in retaliation for filing an EEOC complaint because Voller and another party staffer, Casey Mann, refused to make reasonable accommodations for a chronic health problem. That EEOC complaint was filed May 7 and on May 15, 2013, Stankiewicz was emailed a termination letter from Voller's Gmail account. That termination letter was dated and notarized April 23, 2013 — three weeks before it was sent.

But that was only the beginning. Throughout his time as Chair, Voller faced repeated calls from party members to resign, with some going so far as to draft a petition for his removal. According to WECT 6, Voller admitted he had "shaken up those who have been in power for years," but also said he had no plans to leave the position.

That story was published in October 2013. By November 2014, the DPNC had faced massive losses in the state and Voller announced he was stepping down as Chair.

Randy Voller just announced he will not seek reelection as NC Democratic Party chair. #ncpol — Mike Woodard (@MikeWoodard) November 15, 2014

Once again, this shows that while Don Davis portrays himself as a moderate, upstanding Democrat, he's taken thousands of dollars from a failed party chair accused of harassment, bullying, and physically intimidating fellow party members. This, coupled with his other problematic endorsements and campaign ads, shows Davis' true colors. Davis will do anything to win, and he doesn't care who is financially supporting him as long as he achieves that goal.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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