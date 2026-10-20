'She Is a Liar': Ad Featuring Amy Acton's Mom May Torpedo Acton's Entire Campaign

Back in September, Amy Acton, the Democrat running for Ohio governor, was reportedly "attacked" at a campaign event. But as we learned more about this attack, it became clear we weren't getting the entire story. Initially, there were no photos or videos of it, and the man — who was alleged to be armed — was not. The man didn't even get close to Acton; he was recording her in the tent, called out her name, and was approaching her when Acton's security detail detained him. Then we got a video, and it gave us very strong Jussie Smollett vibes.

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Now Acton's own mother had dropped an October surprise in the form of a video urging Ohioans not to vote for Acton and it's damning.

BOMBSHELL:



Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s own mother urges voters not to vote for her daughter.



“My name is Donna Arthur and I’m Amy Acton’s mother. I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in… pic.twitter.com/NP7nURpOmn — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) October 20, 2026

"My name is Darla Arthur and I'm Amy Acton's mother," she says. "I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in America."

"I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent, it's not easy for a mother to say this, but Amy has a serious problem. She is a liar," Arthur continues. "She is a liar. She lies about her past, she says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She's lied her entire life."

"My daughter needs help. And she can't help you if she needs help herself," she says. "People can change, but first they have to tell the truth, and my daughter still isn't doing that. Don't for people who lie. Don't let her become your governor. If you think she'll make your life better, you're fooling yourself. It will only get worse."

Arthur has been estranged from Acton since Acton was 12. Acton says her mother married an abusive man and she lived in a tent at one point. When she was 12, Acton went to live with her father and his relatives.

Arthur disputes Acton's claims about her childhood and her past.

This is one of the most insane political ads I’ve ever seen. Holy cow — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2026

Yes, it is.

This is the most brutal political ad I've ever seen. @amyactonoh's own mother calls her out for lies. D**n. pic.twitter.com/XSClfThzxj — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 20, 2026





Have never seen anything like this before.



WOW. https://t.co/bPc78U7maL — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 20, 2026

This is one heck of an October surprise.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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