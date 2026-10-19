The Louvre Closed Indefinitely Due to 'Student Strikes'

Lying about what's happening in France won't help anyone. These aren't "student protests." This is a far-left Islamist insurgency that is burning down parts of a beautiful country, including Paris. French citizens have been beaten. Their shops have been looted. Historic buildings have been torched.

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And now the Louvre, home to some of the world's most priceless historical artifacts, is closed because of the riots. But the Louvre's X account said they were shut today because of "student strikes."

🇫🇷 Chers visiteurs, en raison d’un mouvement social étudiant, le musée est fermé pour le moment. Nous vous prions de nous excuser de la gêne occasionnée.



🌍Dear visitors, due to student strikes the museum is currently closed. We apologise for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/tNKFk3B9aj — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) October 19, 2026

That's not true, and it won't stop the mobs from trying to burn the Louvre to the ground, too.

Do you often close for “student social movements” or just the ones that burn down historic buildings while waving communist and Palestinian flags? — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 19, 2026

Just the riots.

Dear World, due to a suicidal plan to import millions of homicidal muslims into Europe, civilization will be closed for a number of centuries.

We apologize for any inconvenience or mass death this may cause. — I LIKE IKE (@JBONZ47763) October 19, 2026

This is exactly what's happening.

Guys it's a "student social movement," not an Islamic takeover. https://t.co/wuukgzPMJM — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 19, 2026

We've yet to hear a more Orwellian explanation of this than "student social movement."

You should put this tweet in your history of surrender exhibit. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 19, 2026

Ouch.

“Student social movement”



It’s quite literally Marxist and the Islamists that your own government imported that are destroying Paris.



Pure ignorance! https://t.co/cYdoWTf1fp — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 19, 2026

Absolute ignorance.

I’m sure the rioters won’t go near it if it’s closed. Good thinking. https://t.co/I6aVtniOt9 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 19, 2026

Brilliant idea.

Why didn't the shop owners think of that?

Those are not students.

The Louvre is shut because of “student protests.”



Call it what it is: the Islamic/migrant takeover of France, in real time. https://t.co/fpwYnGasJi — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 19, 2026

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In real time.

They welcome student & social groups into the museum everyday. What changed? https://t.co/52Gqhu4PLd — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 19, 2026

Excellent question. What's different about this "student social movement"?

Instead of addressing the issue, Macron is blaming President Trump. President Trump stopped immigration to America and is working to deport the kinds of people who are burning Paris to the ground. He had nothing to do with France's shortsighted policy of importing Third Worlders who don't respect its history and culture.

And Macron will give them everything they're demanding, to the detriment of France.

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