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The Louvre Closed Indefinitely Due to 'Student Strikes'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 6:00 PM
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The Louvre Closed Indefinitely Due to 'Student Strikes'
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Lying about what's happening in France won't help anyone. These aren't "student protests." This is a far-left Islamist insurgency that is burning down parts of a beautiful country, including Paris. French citizens have been beaten. Their shops have been looted. Historic buildings have been torched.

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And now the Louvre, home to some of the world's most priceless historical artifacts, is closed because of the riots. But the Louvre's X account said they were shut today because of "student strikes."

That's not true, and it won't stop the mobs from trying to burn the Louvre to the ground, too.

Just the riots.

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This is exactly what's happening.

We've yet to hear a more Orwellian explanation of this than "student social movement."

Ouch.

Absolute ignorance.

Brilliant idea.

Why didn't the shop owners think of that?

Those are not students.

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In real time.

Excellent question. What's different about this "student social movement"?

Instead of addressing the issue, Macron is blaming President Trump. President Trump stopped immigration to America and is working to deport the kinds of people who are burning Paris to the ground. He had nothing to do with France's shortsighted policy of importing Third Worlders who don't respect its history and culture.

And Macron will give them everything they're demanding, to the detriment of France.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | RIOTS
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