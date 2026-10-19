Abdul El-Sayed Wants You to Pay for Illegal Alien Sex Changes Under Medicare for All

Pushing Medicare for All has been a major plank of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's Senate campaign platform. For years, he's called for the abolition of private health insurance in favor of state-run single payer socialized medicine. This includes going so far as to call for a repeal of the Second Amendment to replace our right to keep and bear arms with a "right to healthcare."

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Setting aside the fact that anything that requires the labor of another person isn't a right, Medicare for All would require massive tax increases, rationing of healthcare, and longer wait times. This writer has read numerous stories from people who were diagnosed with cancer who were able to get chemo started within days of diagnosis. That would be gone under Medicare for All, and given how Abdul El-Sayed feels about certain groups — he once said women with breast cancer have "social power and privilege," which is why breast cancer gets funding — discrimination would also be baked into the system.

Now, we're learning that El-Sayed would quadruple your federal income tax to pay for Medicare for All, and while you wait to see a specialist, illegal aliens who want sex changes would get that care covered. By your tax dollars.

EXCLUSIVE:



'Truly Inclusive': Abdul El-Sayed said Medicare for All should cover illegal aliens seeking sex-change surgeries



Two unearthed clips show how far El-Sayed's government-run health system would go. https://t.co/eM7sS46VGf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 18, 2026

Here's that video.

In a series of unearthed podcast remarks, Abdul El-Sayed criticized conservatives for demonizing “the undocumented person who comes to this country and wants to get gender reassignment surgery on Medicare for All.”



He also indicated that his “truly inclusive” universal health… pic.twitter.com/EDG0keR3jV — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 19, 2026

"We talk about some of the was that these policy choices get politicized, right?" El-Sayed said. "When you talk about long term care, when you talk about care for transgender people, when you talk about care for immigrants, like all of these things are going to be deeply politicized."

"And my hope, right, is that we would pass a Medicare for All that is truly inclusive and offers the full gamut of healthcare that any and everyone would need," he continued.

On February 15, 2022, El-Sayed was on the America Dissected Podcast, where he talked about Medicare and Medicaid.

"And you know, beyond Medicaid, think about our collective will to invest in healthcare for everyone," he said. "And you see that a lot of the most difficult conversations break on the question of who deserves what care, right? The way that, you know, the prime example that conservatives will impose on a conversation about Medicare for All will be, well, what do we do with the undocumented person who comes to this country and wants to get gender reassignment surgery on Medicare for All?"

"That's going to be the example that they're going to push forward because it captures a group of multiple marginalized people who they want to cast as being undeserving," El-Sayed said. "Whether you're talking about people of color in the form of Latinx people, you're talking about trans folks, or you're talking about undocumented people and all of this sort of breaks on this ... conception of the original sin of racism and then who then deserves to aspire to the ideal of citizenship and all that should come with that."

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Illegal aliens are not citizens. Why should American taxpayers pay their care? And in a system with finite resources, why will cancer care and other treatments get a back seat to transgender surgeries?

It's insane.

"truly inclusive" doing a lot of work when the pitch is healhtcare for everyone on earth paid by one tax base — Heidi Bell (@hydmeister) October 18, 2026

And members of that tax base will be explicitly excluded from healthcare. The Democrats already let that cat out of the bag with COVID. If you weren't vaccinated, they wanted to deny you care.

Is that before or after he'd have them thrown off of buildings? — kev74 (@Thekev74) October 18, 2026

This is also a point no one is making: Islam often deals with gays by forcibly transitioning them. It's the literal erasure of the gay community, and the Left trips over themselves to endorse and fund it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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