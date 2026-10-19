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Abdul El-Sayed Even Lied About the Origins of His Name

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 8:30 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed Even Lied About the Origins of His Name
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

At this point, it would be easier to compile a list of things Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed hasn't lied about. He's lied about being a physician. He's lied about his citizenship with Egypt. He's lied about his family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

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And now we're learning he's lied about the origins of his name. Right now, on the campaign trail, he's telling voters his parents named him "Abdul" because it means "servant." But a few years ago, when running for governor, El-Sayed was telling people his parents named him after pop singer and dancer Paula Abdul.

"That Abdul means servant," El-Sayed said. "El-Sayed means leader. My name is 'servant leader.'" 

In the second clip, El-Sayed sings a bit of Paula Abdul's "Straight Up." 

"At that point, they're like this is his name. It's going to be Abdul from here on out."

It's scary how easily and frequently El-Sayed lies. He was born in 1984, when Paula Abdul was a choreographer for The Jacksons. Her song "Straight Up" was released in 1988.

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All they do is lie.

This is probably correct.

Doesn't seem to be. 

He thought that was what the particular audience in front of him wanted to hear at the time. It's pathological with El-Sayed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CORRUPTION | ISLAM | MICHIGAN
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