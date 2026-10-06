Arizona Transgender Murderer Avoided the Death Penalty After Blaming the Crime on His Identity

In April 2023, Zion Teasley, a "trans-identifying man" murdered Lauren Heike. Teasley reportedly believed he was trans prior to the slaying, and told police he was jealous of Heike's beauty, which prompted the violent murder.

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Heike was 29 years old, and Teasley stabbed her 15 times after chasing her down an Arizona hiking trail. The two did not know one another prior to that fatal encounter, and Heike's body was not found until days later by a woman walking her dog.

Now Teasley has avoided the death penalty after striking a deal with prosecutors.

A transgender sex offender has avoided the death penalty after striking a plea deal for the horrific murder of a young woman in Arizona.



Zion Teasley blamed his gender identity for the brutal killing, claiming he was jealous of his victim's beauty.https://t.co/tIBut0nuTk — REDUXX (@reduxx) October 5, 2026

Here's more:

Days after killing her, Teasley accessed photos of Heike from her social media accounts. Investigators also reportedly found photos of him wearing an outfit they say was similar to what Heike was wearing when he stabbed her to death. During interrogation, Teasley told investigators he had been struggling with issues of sexuality and “gender identity,” and at one point, when shown a photo of Heike, stated, “That’s what I would want to look like.” A nearly 400-page police report obtained by ABC15 revealed messages, internet searches, and journal entries in which Teasley discussed his gender identity.

“I have been battling with my gender identity and sexuality. I am Christian, so this isn’t allowed. I want to live a life of serving God, but how can I with these and other sins in the way. [I know] I am forgiven for my sins. But it’s still a lot of pressure and it’s hard to maintain a good Christian mindset 24/7,” the killer wrote.

Teasley isn't the first "trans-identifying" criminal to get a lighter sentence. Nicholas John Roske was convicted of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Prosecutors requested 30 years in prison. Judge Deborah Boardman gave Roske eight, citing his transgender status as a mitigating factor, and President Trump's policy of housing criminals in prisons that aligned with their biological gender.

They skinwalk among us. pic.twitter.com/K58jagUv60 — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) October 5, 2026

It's scary and insane.

I've noticed they always attack attractive women — Jess ✨️ (@JessAndThatsIt) October 5, 2026

They hate what they can never be.

Still blaming women for every disgusting thing they do. — Denise Ward (@DeniseEllen7) October 5, 2026

The misogyny in the trans movement is off the charts.

And it's not a one-off.

This is the sort of misogynistic rhetoric permitted on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/QbSadPcje9 — Evelyn (@AngelSeesLight) October 6, 2026

"Violent jealousy towards cis females."

"Very envious of almost every woman I see."

"Those perfect b***hes create an unreasonable standard for all women, trans or not."

Listen to Trans Folx https://t.co/i1q6YhckpV — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 5, 2026

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They just want a place to pee.

God help you if a man finds you pretty. https://t.co/tE3HBq6XBw — Women's News Network (@WomensNN) October 5, 2026

There's a short story, "Harrison Bergeron," written by Kurt Vonnegut in 1961. It talks of a dystopian world in which everyone is equal by imposing "handicaps" on people who are smart, athletic, otherwise talented, or beautiful. We're slowly inching our way towards it — a world devoid of beauty, individuality, and achievement because the Left allow their jealousy and bitterness to ruin everything.

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