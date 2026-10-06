DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Arizona Transgender Murderer Avoided the Death Penalty After Blaming the Crime on His Identity

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 06, 2026 12:15 PM
Advertisement
Arizona Transgender Murderer Avoided the Death Penalty After Blaming the Crime on His Identity
AP Photo/Marc Levy

In April 2023, Zion Teasley, a "trans-identifying man" murdered Lauren Heike. Teasley reportedly believed he was trans prior to the slaying, and told police he was jealous of Heike's beauty, which prompted the violent murder.

Advertisement

Heike was 29 years old, and Teasley stabbed her 15 times after chasing her down an Arizona hiking trail. The two did not know one another prior to that fatal encounter, and Heike's body was not found until days later by a woman walking her dog.

Now Teasley has avoided the death penalty after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Here's more:

Days after killing her, Teasley accessed photos of Heike from her social media accounts. Investigators also reportedly found photos of him wearing an outfit they say was similar to what Heike was wearing when he stabbed her to death.

During interrogation, Teasley told investigators he had been struggling with issues of sexuality and “gender identity,” and at one point, when shown a photo of Heike, stated, “That’s what I would want to look like.”

A nearly 400-page police report obtained by ABC15 revealed messages, internet searches, and journal entries in which Teasley discussed his gender identity.


“I have been battling with my gender identity and sexuality. I am Christian, so this isn’t allowed. I want to live a life of serving God, but how can I with these and other sins in the way. [I know] I am forgiven for my sins. But it’s still a lot of pressure and it’s hard to maintain a good Christian mindset 24/7,” the killer wrote.

Recommended
Canada's MAiD Program Was About to Euthanize a Woman for This Insane Reason Amy Curtis Whistleblower: AG Letitia James Threatened Me for Exposing Her Anti-Trump Plot Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Teasley isn't the first "trans-identifying" criminal to get a lighter sentence. Nicholas John Roske was convicted of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Prosecutors requested 30 years in prison. Judge Deborah Boardman gave Roske eight, citing his transgender status as a mitigating factor, and President Trump's policy of housing criminals in prisons that aligned with their biological gender.

It's scary and insane.

They hate what they can never be.

The misogyny in the trans movement is off the charts.

And it's not a one-off.

"Violent jealousy towards cis females."

"Very envious of almost every woman I see."

"Those perfect b***hes create an unreasonable standard for all women, trans or not."

Advertisement

They just want a place to pee.

There's a short story, "Harrison Bergeron," written by Kurt Vonnegut in 1961. It talks of a dystopian world in which everyone is equal by imposing "handicaps" on people who are smart, athletic, otherwise talented, or beautiful. We're slowly inching our way towards it — a world devoid of beauty, individuality, and achievement because the Left allow their jealousy and bitterness to ruin everything.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARIZONA | CRIME | JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH | TRANSGENDER
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Canada's MAiD Program Was About to Euthanize a Woman for This Insane Reason

Canada's MAiD Program Was About to Euthanize a Woman for This Insane Reason

Amy Curtis
Whistleblower: AG Letitia James Threatened Me for Exposing Her Anti-Trump Plot

Whistleblower: AG Letitia James Threatened Me for Exposing Her Anti-Trump Plot

Jeff Charles
The Cornell 7 Story Has Taken a Wild Turn

The Cornell 7 Story Has Taken a Wild Turn

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos