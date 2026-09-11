Did Hillary Clinton Really Suggest This About the October 7 Terror Attacks in Israel?

Is Hillary Clinton trying to remain relevant in a party that's openly embracing socialism and antisemitism? Sure seems that way, if her recent appearance on MS NOW's "Morning Joe" is any indication.

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The failed presidential candidate went on the program to suggest that the October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel were an inside job orchestrated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so he could "come down hard" on Hamas.

Hillary Clinton suggests October 7 was an inside job.



"[Netanyahu] wanted to see what they could plan so that then he could come down hard and it would enhance his position." pic.twitter.com/x4GGTQm2wR — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 10, 2026

"This bombshell that came out in the Israeli press where Netanyahu had been literally called by, you know, Sheikh Mohammed, MBZ, from UAE and warned that Hamas was planning something," Clinton said. "And either he didn't believe it or — it's horrible to say — he wanted to see what they could plan so that he could come down hard and it would enhance his position. I don't know what his thinking was."

So it's horrible to say, but she said it anyway.

Not a Trump fan. Not a hater either. But. One thing he did that the entire world should be grateful for is keeping this harpy out of the White House. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 11, 2026

Amen.

Wow. It's almost as if she hates Jews as much as the rest of the Democrats. — Renewable Energy Source (@myra_fleener) September 10, 2026

Or she thinks this is the future of the party and wants to try to remain relevant.

Didn’t we learn from the “right-wing conspiracy” that led to her husband being impeached for his own wrong doings, her “what difference at this point does it matter?” moment about her lack of everything during Sept 11 in Benghazi, and the ever famous “Russian conspiracy” against… — Renyy🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷 (@Renyygade) September 10, 2026

"Didn't we learn ... to never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, EVER listen to a d**n thing this succubus has to say?" the user wrote.

Truth.

She doesn't want to be pushed off Progressive Island™! — Gambare (@gambare21) September 10, 2026

Bingo. That's exactly what this is about. No way she doesn’t walk this back lol. Start your timers! https://t.co/ibaurGu2fI — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 10, 2026

We'll see if she does. Is Hillary the biggest conspiracy theorist in America? Still thinks Russia stole the 2016 election & now says Oct 7 was an inside job. Good grief. https://t.co/PWZOP1n4sY — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 10, 2026

She might very well be the biggest conspiracy theorist in America. But all of this is a cynical ploy for her to try to remain relevant in the party. This writer even wonders if she's considering the idea of running for president again in 2028.

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