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Did Hillary Clinton Really Suggest This About the October 7 Terror Attacks in Israel?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 8:00 AM
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Did Hillary Clinton Really Suggest This About the October 7 Terror Attacks in Israel?
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Is Hillary Clinton trying to remain relevant in a party that's openly embracing socialism and antisemitism? Sure seems that way, if her recent appearance on MS NOW's "Morning Joe" is any indication.

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The failed presidential candidate went on the program to suggest that the October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel were an inside job orchestrated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so he could "come down hard" on Hamas.

"This bombshell that came out in the Israeli press where Netanyahu had been literally called by, you know, Sheikh Mohammed, MBZ, from UAE and warned that Hamas was planning something," Clinton said. "And either he didn't believe it or — it's horrible to say — he wanted to see what they could plan so that he could come down hard and it would enhance his position. I don't know what his thinking was."

So it's horrible to say, but she said it anyway.

Amen.

Or she thinks this is the future of the party and wants to try to remain relevant.

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"Didn't we learn ... to never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, EVER listen to a d**n thing this succubus has to say?" the user wrote.

Truth.

We'll see if she does.

She might very well be the biggest conspiracy theorist in America. But all of this is a cynical ploy for her to try to remain relevant in the party. This writer even wonders if she's considering the idea of running for president again in 2028.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | ANTISEMITISM | HAMAS | ISRAEL | HILLARY CLINTON
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