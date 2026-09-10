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Obama's 'Wingman' Has a Lot of Nerve Criticizing Attorney General Todd Blanche

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 10, 2026 9:00 AM
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Obama's 'Wingman' Has a Lot of Nerve Criticizing Attorney General Todd Blanche
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Former Attorney General Eric Holder called himself "Obama's wingman," and the Left didn't seem to care. As we always say, it's (D)ifferent when they do it, and the Left always holds Republicans to a standard they themselves refuse to live up to. So it's rich for Holder to slam Attorney General Todd Blanche for speaking at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

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Simply incredible.

Getting a Border Patrol agent killed while arming Mexican cartels was apparently not "disgraceful."

And those thoughts are as deep as a kiddie pool.

Just a tad bit worse.

"Republicans Against Trump" is just a longer way of saying they're all Democrats.

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They think they're so slick. They are not.

That was inappropriate and "unprecedented," to use Holder's own words.

We watched Blanche's speech last night. He vowed to protect Americans from criminals, drug dealers, human traffickers, and other violent, dangerous elements. We can see how that would annoy a guy like Eric Holder.

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News Topics BORDER PATROL | CARTELS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TODD BLANCHE | BARACK OBAMA
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