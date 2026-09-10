Obama's 'Wingman' Has a Lot of Nerve Criticizing Attorney General Todd Blanche

Former Attorney General Eric Holder called himself "Obama's wingman," and the Left didn't seem to care. As we always say, it's (D)ifferent when they do it, and the Left always holds Republicans to a standard they themselves refuse to live up to. So it's rich for Holder to slam Attorney General Todd Blanche for speaking at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

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Former Attorney General Eric Holder slams AG Todd Blanche for speaking at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas this week:



“It’s unprecedented and it’s disgraceful. He shouldn’t be there!” pic.twitter.com/EVCY6Dkuwb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 8, 2026

Simply incredible.

you mean the guy who ran illegal guns into Mexico and got a Border Patrol agent killed thinks some things are inappropriate? — streiff (@streiffredstate) September 10, 2026

Getting a Border Patrol agent killed while arming Mexican cartels was apparently not "disgraceful."

Obama's self-described wingman has thoughts. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) September 9, 2026

And those thoughts are as deep as a kiddie pool.

I’d say running guns to Mexican cartels is a tad bit worse but go with it — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) September 9, 2026

Just a tad bit worse.

No "Republican" would cite Eric Holder in support of anything just, moral, legal or ethical. — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) September 9, 2026

"Republicans Against Trump" is just a longer way of saying they're all Democrats.

You know, if I was a Republican, the guy I’d cite for some proposition is Eric Holder https://t.co/PtS2L8dCHm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 9, 2026

They think they're so slick. They are not.

This guy armed one cartel over others in order to try to control the Mexican Drug Trade and then that cartel's people murdered FBI agents with the guns he gave them and then he made up a story about how it was to track the guns https://t.co/UgDcxagv8s — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD, RN HNIC (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) September 9, 2026

That was inappropriate and "unprecedented," to use Holder's own words.

We watched Blanche's speech last night. He vowed to protect Americans from criminals, drug dealers, human traffickers, and other violent, dangerous elements. We can see how that would annoy a guy like Eric Holder.

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