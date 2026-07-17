As AG, Todd Blanche Will Finally Seek Justice for Dems' Dirty Lawfare

It's easy to forget, but from 2022 through 2024, Democrats engaged in some of the most reckless, republic-destabilizing actions since their partisan forebears fired on Fort Sumter in 1861. In colluding to prosecute then-former (and future) President Donald Trump on sham legal grounds across four different jurisdictions and three separate prosecutors, Democrats' lawfare complex thugs acted in a manner more befitting tribal warlords of a third-world hellhole than elected officials in the greatest country on earth. They crossed a line that never should have been crossed, effectuating the old Stalinist creed, attributed to Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria: "Show me the man and I'll show you the crime."

Advertisement

Many have conveniently forgotten or moved on, but we are still learning more about the Democrats' depths of lawfare depravity.

Over the past couple of weeks, we have learned more about so-called special counsel Jack Smith, the one-man wrecking ball who brought the twin federal probes against Trump in Washington, D.C. (the 2020 election case), and Florida (the classified documents case). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that Smith's own henchmen may, ironically, have committed the same classified documents offenses for which Smith prosecuted Trump. Grassley also revealed Smith obtained text messages from 44 Republican members of Congress—despite the fact Smith has explicitly denied doing exactly that.

That looks an awful lot like perjury. And perjury is actually just the tip of the iceberg. There are myriad other crimes that Smith and his primary colluders—namely, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis—likely committed. For instance, federal law criminalizes conspiring to "injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person ... in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States." That is an awfully good match for the lawfare cabal's coordinated assault on Trump and the rule of law.

There has thus far been no accountability for Democrats' debilitating lawfare. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, to her credit, oversaw the indictment of scandal-plagued former FBI Director James Comey, but the case was dismissed on bogus procedural grounds. The same thing happened to the Bondi Justice Department's indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who in 2018 had sought statewide office in the Empire State on a Beria-esque platform: James said her run for office was motivated by a desire to hold "that man in the White House" accountable. Forget about securing the blessings of liberty or meting out justice. For some, it's just "orange man bad" all day long.

Enough already. These scoundrels must pay for the havoc they unleashed upon the American people and the torch they took to our rule of law. Democrats drone on endlessly about "norms," but their lawfare cabal blew up countless norms and laughed about it—and then conveniently forgot it all ever happened.

But that's not how it works. Only with real accountability and justice for those who acted so wrongly can we ensure this lawfare never happens again. And in light of the new Grassley revelations, Rabbi Hillel's famous question comes to mind: "If not now, when?"

Advertisement

Fortunately, Todd Blanche, Trump's acting attorney general who just had his confirmation hearing to take the job permanently, is the perfect man to secure real lawfare justice for the American people.

Blanche has a sterling resume for the nation's top law enforcement job. As legal eagle Jonathan Turley said on Fox News, Blanche is one of the most qualified attorney general nominees in the history of the Justice Department. He prosecuted violent crimes for eight years in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. More recently, he served as Bondi's deputy attorney general, which means he ran the department on a day-to-day basis.

Even more significant is what Blanche did between those stints at S.D.N.Y. and Main Justice: He represented Trump as the president's lead criminal defense attorney at the very height of the Biden-era lawfare. That shows Blanche is principled. That shows he has moral courage—far more, frankly, than the crusty barnacles of the conservative legal establishment.

But even more important, it means Blanche lived firsthand through the Democrats' lawfare hell on earth. If anyone wants accountability now, it's Blanche. And he knows where the bodies are buried.

Advertisement

Americans deserve justice for the Democrat lawfare that almost destroyed the republic. Todd Blanche will help us get it. He should be swiftly confirmed.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.