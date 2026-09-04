This Is Why a Prominent Virginia Dem and LGBTQ Activist Was Just Sentenced to a Decade in Prison

Randon Sprinkle, an LGBTQ activist and an official with the Virginia Democrat Party, was arrested in late 2025 following an FBI investigation. Sprinkle had worked as the party's finance director and chairman, and was also the treasurer for the Metro Richmond Young Democrats.

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When authorities investigated Sprinkle, they found his cell phone contained 43 files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and his laptop contained two more. In December, a judge denied Sprinkle pretrial release.

SCOOP: A federal criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia was filed and signed by a magistrate judge charging Randon Sprinkle, former finance chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, on distribution of child pornography



First in @NRO,… pic.twitter.com/SCj9x2l7JO — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) December 20, 2025

Sprinkle pleaded not guilty in January, but was subsequently convicted of one charge of distribution of CSAM following a three-day trial in March.

Now Sprinkle will spend the next decade behind bars.

𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐀 𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐘’𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐃𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝟏𝟎 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐃 𝐒𝐄𝐗 𝐀𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐀𝐋



Randon Sprinkle, 31, of Richmond spent years handling the money for… pic.twitter.com/EcK9A5hTiK — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) September 4, 2026

Here's more:

Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in January 2026 that “the allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and reflect a serious abuse of trust.” Sprinkle — who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, Sept. 3 — was elected this year to the Metro Richmond Young Democrats executive board, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. He previously pleaded not guilty in the Richmond federal courthouse on Monday, Jan. 12. He was charged with one count of distributing CSAM.

Sprinkle once shared a picture wearing a shirt that said "The Queer Agenda: Decriminalize" before listing drugs, sex work, poverty, pleasure, freedom, gender, communities.

BREAKING: Outspoken LGBTQ activist and prominent Virginia Democratic party official Randon Sprinkle, sentenced to 10 years in prison for child p**n



Why does this keep happening pic.twitter.com/XJkjUna62d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2026

Yikes. What does "decriminalize freedom" and "pleasure" mean? Given what his charges were, we have to wonder.

And to think they all want to work with kids and make sure their laws don't affect their treatment of kids. https://t.co/NIpQlqDNWh — Str8vegas (@JimStr8vegas) September 4, 2026

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There's a reason.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia led the case.

Randon Alexander Sprinkle, 31, of Richmond, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for distribution of child sexual abuse material.@FBIRichmond https://t.co/eLYyN6zPWt — U.S. Attorney EDVA (@EDVAnews) September 3, 2026

It also released a statement saying Sprinkle was investigated and charged as part of Project Safe Childhood, "a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse."

Sprinkle faced a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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