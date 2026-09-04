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This Is Why a Prominent Virginia Dem and LGBTQ Activist Was Just Sentenced to a Decade in Prison

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 04, 2026 7:45 AM
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This Is Why a Prominent Virginia Dem and LGBTQ Activist Was Just Sentenced to a Decade in Prison
Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP File

Randon Sprinkle, an LGBTQ activist and an official with the Virginia Democrat Party, was arrested in late 2025 following an FBI investigation. Sprinkle had worked as the party's finance director and chairman, and was also the treasurer for the Metro Richmond Young Democrats.

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When authorities investigated Sprinkle, they found his cell phone contained 43 files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and his laptop contained two more. In December, a judge denied Sprinkle pretrial release.

Sprinkle pleaded not guilty in January, but was subsequently convicted of one charge of distribution of CSAM following a three-day trial in March.

Now Sprinkle will spend the next decade behind bars.

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Here's more:

Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in January 2026 that “the allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and reflect a serious abuse of trust.”

Sprinkle — who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, Sept. 3 — was elected this year to the Metro Richmond Young Democrats executive board, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

He previously pleaded not guilty in the Richmond federal courthouse on Monday, Jan. 12. He was charged with one count of distributing CSAM.

Sprinkle once shared a picture wearing a shirt that said "The Queer Agenda: Decriminalize" before listing drugs, sex work, poverty, pleasure, freedom, gender, communities.

Yikes. What does "decriminalize freedom" and "pleasure" mean? Given what his charges were, we have to wonder.

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There's a reason.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia led the case.

It also released a statement saying Sprinkle was investigated and charged as part of Project Safe Childhood, "a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse."

Sprinkle faced a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FBI | LGBTQ+ | VIRGINIA
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