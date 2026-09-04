American Heroes of 9/11: Betty Ong

As we approach the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States, Townhall plans to honor the lives lost and the lives forever changed with our "Heroes of 9/11" series. Every day from now until September 11, we will highlight an American hero. This year, most especially, we wish not simply to commemorate an event, but the character of exceptional men and women who demonstrated the best of humanity in one of its darkest moments. More than that, we want to educate younger generations for whom September 11 is little more than a historical episode so that we embody what it means to "Never Forget."

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Growing up, Betty Ann Ong was the youngest of four siblings. The family grew up poor, and being a flight attendant allowed Ong to travel to places she only dreamed of seeing as a kid. She loved her job.

It was supposed to be a routine flight for Ong. She'd been a flight attendant with American Airlines for 14 years and developed a reputation for paying special attention to elderly passengers and children on her flights. Her time at American Airlines meant she had a senior supervisory position and, therefore, was often assigned to first class.

But American Airlines Flight 11 on September 11 was an extra pickup for Ong, who was saving up for a trip to Hawaii with her sister. So, instead of first class, she was assigned to the galley. That assignment would prove fortuitous.

Flight 11 left Boston Logan Airport at 7:59 AM, bound for Los Angeles. Captain John Ogonowski and First Officer Thomas McGuinness were in the cockpit and nine flight attendants, including Ong, were on board, along with 81 other souls.

About 15 minutes into the flight, five hijackers, including ringleader Mohamed Atta, moved. They stabbed Ong's fellow flight attendants, Karen Martin and Barbara Arestegui, as well as passenger Daniel Lewin. Using an irritant — it's unclear if it was Mace, pepper spray, or something else — they forced first-class passengers to the rear of the plane, claiming they had a bomb.

When the cockpit stopped responding, Betty Ong picked up an Airfone and made sure the world knew what was happening on American Airlines Flight 11.

At 8:19 AM, Ong called the American Airlines Southeastern Reservations Office in Cary, North Carolina. Reservation Agent Vanessa Minter picked up.

"The cockpit's not answering. Somebody's been stabbed in business class," Ong said. "I think there's mace...that we can't breathe. I don't know, I think we're getting hijacked."

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Ong was calm, professional.

In testimony, American Airlines operations specialist Nydia Gonzalez recounted her conversation with Ong.

"Before I describe her call, let me tell you about this brave and courageous individual," Gonzalez said. "Betty Ong, affectionately known by her family and friends as 'Bee,' was a flight attendant with American Airlines for 14 years. She was a very caring, warm, and loving person. Her zest for life, her passion for her job, her ability to make people laugh, and her concern for mankind are what truly made her, along with her fellow crew members, our first heroes of September 11th."

Gonzalez said that Ong was able to relay detailed information to American Airlines staff on the ground, information that would later prove crucial to the investigations that followed September 11.

"Although she wasn't able to give us a description of the attackers, she told us the seat locations of these individuals, which helped law enforcement authorities identify the terrorist attackers," Gonzalez added.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum credits Ong with being the "first siren of alarm notifying authorities that the country was under attack."

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Ong was not entirely alone in relaying information. Fellow flight attendant Madeline "Amy" Sweeney also managed to get on a phone and relay information. Sweeney placed a call at 8:25 AM, reaching American's Flight Services Office in Boston, and after being disconnected, she re-established contact and spoke with manager Michael Woodward. She also "relayed key information regarding the hijacking and the identities of the hijackers."

Sweeney was on the phone for about 12 minutes; Ong remained on the call for 25 minutes. At 8:44 AM, American Airlines lost contact with Ong. Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 AM, killing everyone on board instantly.

Five years ago, Ong's older brother, Harry Ong, Jr. remembered his sister fondly. "She just cared for people and all the passengers," he said.

For Ong Jr., thoughts of "Why?" still lingered two decades after the terror attack. "I always wonder why roughly almost 6,000 airplanes that were up in the sky that morning all over the world, why Betty had to be on one of those planes," he said. He kept a picture of Ong on his desk.

But what he really remembers is how, in her final moments, Ong asked for prayers — not for herself, but for everyone.

"Betty said to 'ask for prayers; pray for us all,'" Ong Jr. recalled. "She didn't say, 'Just pray for me.'"

After her death, Ong's family kept her memory alive by creating a foundation to fund senior and youth programs at a rec center in San Francisco's Chinatown, and it's named after Betty. Her flight attendant wings are displayed at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

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Ong's remains were found and brought home to San Francisco.

"I do want people to remember that, after that dark day, people exhibited love for each other," Ong Jr. said. "And I remember the heroic firefighters, the police, the people...they did their job and they showed a lot of bravery."

That includes flight attendants like Betty Ong, who relayed crucial information to American Airlines — and the world — about the hijackings. She was a hero.

This is part of the American Heroes of 9/11 series. To read more about the American Heroes of 9/11, click here.