A Staten Island Man's Trip to the Dentist Turned Into a Shocking Experience

A Staten Island man is lucky to be alive. Thomas Fahmy was walking to a dentist appointment during a storm when he was struck by lightning. The entire thing was caught on a doorbell camera, too. Fahmy, who is a Republican congressional staffer, was seen walking past a white picket fence when there's a bright flash and a clap of thunder.

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Fahmy fell forward, and remained on the ground for a few moments.

Staten Island man struck by lightning while walking to a dentist appointment.



Thomas Fahmy says he is grateful to be alive and went to church on Sunday to thank God for giving him another chance.



"Once the lightning bolt struck me, the initial sensations that I had throughout… pic.twitter.com/Ns11TGqB23 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 1, 2026

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A New York GOP congressional staffer miraculously survived a freak lightning strike while he was walking to his dentist appointment on Staten Island, chilling footage showed. Thomas Fahmy, a congressional staffer for Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), was struck by the thunderous lightning as he strolled along Todt Avenue near Windsor Road in the Castleton Corners neighborhood during Thursday’s storms. Fahmy, who had been carrying an umbrella, collapsed to the ground from the violent jolt, according to video obtained by WNBC. “I was nearly 15, 20 feet away from my car when I was struck by lightning,” Fahmy told the outlet. “It was a very intense burning sensation, tingling, numbness, pain. Severe pain in both of my feet,” he said about the near-death experience. Fahmy remained on the ground in the residential neighborhood for a few moments before he cried out for help.

Those cries for help caught the attention of Stefanie Homan. She heard Fahmy yelling and opened her door.

That's when Fahmy, who was clearly dazed, started walking into Homan's yard. The front of his outfit was wet from falling on the pavement.

"Can I come in please?" Fahmy asked her.

"Yes," Homan said. "Please, come, come. Are you okay? I'm calling an ambulance for you."

Fahmy then limped into the yard.

He was taken to the hospital but miraculously had no burns on his body despite the painful sensations he felt. Fahmy told local media he went to church on Sunday to thank God for surviving the ordeal.

Fahmy is a Congressional staffer for Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who praised Fahmy.

"We are happy, grateful, and relieved that Thomas, a valued member of our Staten Island office, is alive and well after being struck by lightning last week," she said in a statement. "We appreciate the good Samaritan and medical staff at Staten Island University Hospital who helped him get emergency care.

For his part, Fahmy also had a good sense of humor about the situation; The New York Post reported he bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket after being struck by lightning.

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