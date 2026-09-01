DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Clintons Did Not Just Put Out This Ad for an Intern, Did They?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
The Clintons Did Not Just Put Out This Ad for an Intern, Did They?
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

We almost want to believe the Clintons are joking with this job listing, but we're not sure if they're that self-aware. Either way, this intern job listing at the Clinton Foundation is peak comedy, because Bill and Hillary want an intern with a "high level of discretion."

Advertisement

We can't possibly imagine why that would be important to the upstanding citizens that are the Clintons.

Here's more:

The Clintons are on the lookout for a new intern to help their global foundation with research, memos, office management, and more.

The unpaid intern will work for Hillary Clinton’s office on Madison Avenue in NYC. The position requires a “high level of professionalism and discretion,” according to a posting on DayBook.

Former President Bill Clinton’s team at the foundation, meanwhile, is after a “special projects associate” to help with somewhat similar tasks. This includes drafting meeting agendas, editing briefs, and helping to coordinate activities between his office and the foundation.

Online commentators quickly poked fun at Hillary for being the one to hire the intern instead of Bill, given his history with them back in his White House days.

One commenter joked that the position is with the former first lady’s office because, “you can’t offer ‘internships with Bill Clinton’ anymore.”

Recommended
We Found Every 9/11 Tweet Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Want You to See Matt Vespa The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Seriously, the jokes write themselves.

Truth is always stranger than fiction.

Undoubtedly, the Clintons are hoping anyone who would apply for an internship with them is too young to remember Clinton's presidency or what made him infamous. Then again, Google is a thing and it'd be easy to learn what Clinton was up to while he occupied the Oval Office. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BILL CLINTON
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We Found Every 9/11 Tweet Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Want You to See

We Found Every 9/11 Tweet Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Want You to See

Matt Vespa
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
Once It Was Reported Some Lindsay Clancy Jurors Were Wearing Pink, Trouble Was Brewing

Once It Was Reported Some Lindsay Clancy Jurors Were Wearing Pink, Trouble Was Brewing

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos