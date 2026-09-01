The Clintons Did Not Just Put Out This Ad for an Intern, Did They?

We almost want to believe the Clintons are joking with this job listing, but we're not sure if they're that self-aware. Either way, this intern job listing at the Clinton Foundation is peak comedy, because Bill and Hillary want an intern with a "high level of discretion."

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We can't possibly imagine why that would be important to the upstanding citizens that are the Clintons.

Clintons seeking intern with 'high level of discretion' at global foundation https://t.co/tJq1By8dHJ pic.twitter.com/Bfe0ZDrRVt — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2026

Here's more:

The Clintons are on the lookout for a new intern to help their global foundation with research, memos, office management, and more. The unpaid intern will work for Hillary Clinton’s office on Madison Avenue in NYC. The position requires a “high level of professionalism and discretion,” according to a posting on DayBook. Former President Bill Clinton’s team at the foundation, meanwhile, is after a “special projects associate” to help with somewhat similar tasks. This includes drafting meeting agendas, editing briefs, and helping to coordinate activities between his office and the foundation. Online commentators quickly poked fun at Hillary for being the one to hire the intern instead of Bill, given his history with them back in his White House days. One commenter joked that the position is with the former first lady’s office because, “you can’t offer ‘internships with Bill Clinton’ anymore.”

Seriously, the jokes write themselves.

Can't make this up if you tried — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 30, 2026

Truth is always stranger than fiction.

Bill puts the ‘in’ in “intern.” https://t.co/1dd7CBwG8h — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 30, 2026

Undoubtedly, the Clintons are hoping anyone who would apply for an internship with them is too young to remember Clinton's presidency or what made him infamous. Then again, Google is a thing and it'd be easy to learn what Clinton was up to while he occupied the Oval Office.

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