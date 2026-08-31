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Here's Why a New Jersey Special Ed Teacher Was Just Sentenced to Prison

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 5:00 PM
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Here's Why a New Jersey Special Ed Teacher Was Just Sentenced to Prison
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

In 2024, a 43-year-old special education teacher in New Jersey, Allison Havemann-Niedrach, was arrested for sexually assaulting a student over the course of several months that year. She also reportedly sent the boy 25,000 text messages.

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Now the 45-year-old mother of two, who pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault before state Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley back in January, has learned her fate.

She will spend 12 years in a state prison.

Here's more:

The victim and his mother addressed the court before O’Malley sentenced Havemann-Niedrach, telling the judge that it remains extremely difficult for him to concentrate and keep up with his grades. When he started high school after Havemann-Niedrach’s arrest in September 2024, many other students had made the link between her and him, making it a challenge for him to maintain friendships and his subsequent high schools years have been difficult.

He described the experience as “like a nightmare,” was unable to sleep and would not want anyone to endure the pain he has experienced.

“For two or three years, I thought it was my fault,” he told the court. Nonetheless, “I forgive her for what she did,” he said.

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The judge showed Havemann-Niedrach no mercy.

The judge minced no words in sentencing.

"The sexual abuse was not, as she suggests, the 'trauma bond' between her and the victim. It did not occur in a moment where she let her guard down," said Judge Jill G. O’Malley. "It was the result of months, a result of a protracted campaign to seduce and abuse a little boy for her own satisfaction."

"The victim today stood up and described his anxiety. He described the long-lasting impact. He's described his trauma," Judge O'Malley continued. "And I emphasize this word, because it's the very word that the defendant hides behind. It's the very thing she claims motivated her here: her own trauma."

"And I want to emphasize, you are his trauma," she added.

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Havemann-Niedrach will reportedly have to serve at least 85 percent of her sentence, or just over 10 years, and register as a sex offender. She also permanently lost her teaching credentials.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics EDUCATION | CRIME | NEW JERSEY
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