What Is Going on With the Hamtramck City Council and Election Fraud?

Several Muslim members of the Hamtramck, Michigan, council are either under investigation or have been charged with various counts related to election fraud. Last year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reportedly asked for a special prosecutor over allegations that several council members and associates conspired to commit election fraud in the 2023 city council election.

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BREAKING: Five of Hamtramck, Mich.'s six Muslim council members have been charged with, or are currently under investigation for, election fraud, according to state and local records reviewed by RealClearInvestigationshttps://t.co/oUiRyfVQUy — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 31, 2026

Here's more:

Muslim immigrants from mostly Yemen and Bangladesh have flocked to the two-square-mile city and carved out an increasingly Sharia-compliant enclave. Their numbers have made it a Muslim-majority city, and that’s translated into unprecedented political power. With almost 30,000 residents, Hamtramck is the first city in the U.S. to have an all-Muslim elected city council. Also sharing the Islamic faith are its mayor, city manager, attorney, comptroller, clerk and police chief. Like Paterson, one of the first acts by its Islamic leaders was to rename the city’s main street “Palestine Avenue.” ... It’s not uncommon in the American immigrant experience for new cultures to erase the old in heavily migrant communities. Self-dealing and election shenanigans among ethnic groups that come to power in municipal politics often follow as well. Hamtramck is keeping this dubious tradition alive – and then some. Five of its six Muslim council members have been charged with, or are currently under investigation for, election fraud. These include allegations they conspired to forge the signatures of recently naturalized Muslim immigrants on absentee ballots or buy their votes, according to a state law enforcement document. Last month, a jury convicted councilman Mohammed Hassan, who also serves as Hamtramck’s mayor pro tem, on charges he provided a false statement for an application on an absentee ballot in the 2023 election. Earlier this month, Hassan was sentenced to one year of probation and community service by a county judge who expressed astonishment at the extent of corruption in the city. Despite the conviction, Hassan remains on the city council. Another councilman was charged with several election fraud felonies, but charges were dropped after two witnesses failed to appear to testify against him. Other council members reportedly remain under investigation by a special prosecutor named by the state attorney general, who has been working with the FBI.

Mohammed Hassan, the mayor pro tem, was charged with felonies including election-law forgery and forging a signature on an absentee ballot application, as well as a misdemeanor charge of making a false statement on an application. He was acquitted in July of the two felonies but convicted of the misdemeanor. On August 7, he was sentenced to one year of probation and 80 hours of community service. He remains on the council.

Muhtasin Sadman also faced multiple felony counts, including forgery and aiding unqualified electors. Those felonies were dismissed after witnesses failed to show at a preliminary hearing. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced offense.

Abu Musa was caught on surveillance recordings stuffing bundles of absentee ballots into a drop box across from City Hall. Musa was recorded handing the ballots to the driver, who then puts them in the ballot drop box. That has not led to any legal repercussions yet. Council member Mohammed Alsomiri was also investigated, but has not been charged.

Makes me wonder what other kinds of fraud should be investigated in Hamtramck. https://t.co/m9MZVJjhAU — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) August 31, 2026

There's probably more fraud happening.

Bangladeshi Hamtramck City Councilman Mohammed Hassan was recently sentenced to one year of PROBATION for committing VOTER FRAUD.



This guy needs to be stripped of his citizenship and deported.



America, what the hell are we doing?



We have foreigners rigging American elections,… https://t.co/9tbF0pmHfT pic.twitter.com/JEvWO6ZaQ2 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 31, 2026

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The Real Clear Investigations article does a good job of laying out other Islamic enclaves in America, many of which have the same problem as Hamtramck. It raises bigger questions about not only election fraud, but the cultural shift happening in America right before our very eyes. Those questions deserve answers.

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