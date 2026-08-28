Two-Faced Tom Suozzi Strikes Again, Breaks Problem Solvers Caucus Pledge

Democrat Tom Suozzi is the co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group that believes "no one party has a monopoly on good ideas or on good people" and that it is the "responsibility of every Member of Congress to build bridges, put country first, and be part of the governing solution, not to drive wedges or further partisan bickering."

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To that end, the Problem Solvers Caucus bylaws prohibit members from campaigning against one another. On June 26, Newsday reported that Suozzi was one of three Long Island politicians who said they wouldn't endorse each other's election challengers. In that same article, Suozzi spokeswoman Kim Delvin confirmed this. "Congressman Suozzi is precluded from getting involved in campaigns against the Problem Solvers Caucus," she said.

So why did Suozzi make an appearance at a campaign event with Democrat Chris Gallant, who is running against Suozzi's fellow Problem Solver, Republican Nick LaLota?

Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has no real plan to help the American people, he just wants to stop President Trump:



"What’s it going to be like if we don’t win in November…that should be the biggest incentive.” pic.twitter.com/p7bCN5rtHg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2026

But that's not the first time Suozzi has broken promises to his colleagues or his constituents. In March 2025, Suozzi voted to allow men to compete in women's sports despite having previously vowed he opposed it. Suozzi's home base of Nassau County was one of the first to pass laws barring biological men who identify as transgender women from competing in female sports in county facilities. At the time, National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole called Suozzi "spineless" and said he "lied to voters, blatantly flip-flopped his position, and abandoned his district."

Suozzi also sold out his constituents to the radical socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has -26 percent favorability in the suburbs, by offering "support and assistance" while echoing Mamdani's call to raise taxes.

Congratulations to Mayor-elect @zohrankmamdani on a well-run campaign and victory.



Though our views may differ, I offer my support and assistance to help move the city forward. — Tom Suozzi (@Tom_Suozzi) November 5, 2025

Suozzi also endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has also raised taxes, embraced socialism, and undermined law and order. Hochul was recently sued by several New York sheriffs over a law that prohibits them from cooperating with ICE.

He tried to mislead Long Island voters with an ad bragging about an increase to the SALT deduction when, in reality, Suozzi voted against that increase twice:

The hubbub started from a pro-Suozzi Super PAC ad that shows a Huntington man identifying himself as “Bob the Baker” bid praising Suozzi for expanding SALT on federal income tax returns from $10,000 to $40,000 for households making under $500,000. “As a small business guy, I always look at the fine print, and let me tell you, Tom Suozzi’s plan is the real deal,” the baker says in the clip, which was paid for by the Effective Governing Coalition, which supports moderate Democrats. “When Washington politicians raised our taxes by taking away our fair share of the state and local tax deduction, Suozzi said, ‘No way,'” the man adds in the 30-second ad. ... The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee said it won’t let the fib go unchallenged after Suozzi rejected the federal spending bill, HR 1, that included expanding SALT.

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And Suozzi has a record of fighting to raise taxes on his own voters a dozen times, including a vote against the $1.5 trillion Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. When he was first elected Nassau County Executive in 2001, Suozzi backed a 15 percent property tax increase, the biggest tax hike in Nassau history.

"From back-stabbing fellow Problem Solvers to fighting to raise taxes and rubber-stamping Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani's disastrous agenda, Suozzi has proven he's a liar and a partisan hack," said NRCC spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole. "Long Islanders are done with Two-Faced Tom."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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