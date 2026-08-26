Actor and Broadway Star Tim Curry Has Died at Age 80

Veteran British stage, screen, and voice actor Tim Curry has died. He was 80 years old.

Tim Curry, the legendary actor known for his roles in Clue, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, IT, and so much more, has sadly passed away at the age of 80.



Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/Vi7gs5PtZl — Fandango (@Fandango) August 26, 2026

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Tim Curry, the offbeat British actor who specialized in playing eccentrics like the seductive, cross-dressing scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and such fiendish villains as Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King’s It, has died. He was 80. Curry died Tuesday night at his home in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. He suffered a major stroke in 2012. Curry joined Rocky Horror in the original stage production at a tiny upstairs venue at London’s Royal Court Theatre, stuck with the sexual farce as it moved to larger London venues and Broadway and then starred with a young Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick in the 1975 Fox movie adaptation.

Curry was born in Grappenhall, Cheshire to James and Patricia Curry. He had one older sister, Judith. Shortly after his birth, the family relocated to Hong Kong, and his childhood was marked by frequent moves to different British seaside towns. The family eventually settled in Plymouth when Curry was 11.

In 1958, his father died of pneumonia following a stroke. The family then moved to South London and Curry attended boarding school.

Tim Curry. (1946-2026). Un rostro único y varias actuaciones inolvidables, empezando por The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Pero también It, Mi pobre angelito 2, Clue, Annie, La caza al octubre rojo, La isla del tesoro de los Muppets y varias más. pic.twitter.com/hlMFZlUhk1 — Santiago García (@sangarciacorre) August 26, 2026

"A unique face and several unforgettable performances, starting with The Rocky Horror Picture Show. But also It, Home Alone 2, Clue, Annie, The Hunt for Red October, Muppet Treasure Island, and several more," the post read.

In 1968, Curry was cast full time in the musical "Hair." There, Curry met Richard O'Brien who would write the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1973). That role would launch Curry to international stardom both on stage and screen.

Now Tim Curry? Why just why Dolly & Tim in the same week?



Rest in Peace Tim Curry pic.twitter.com/7eBtR6ZMeG — Snowcat Tish (@SnowcatTish) August 26, 2026

Through the mid-1970s and 1980s, Curry starred in several stage and film productions including "Transvestites," which ran in London and New York from 1975 to 1976, and roles on television shows such as "Napoleon and Love" (1974), and a turn as William Shakespeare in a six-part miniseries in 1978.

He played Daniel Francis "Rooster" Hannigan in John Huston's 1982 adaptation of "Annie" and was in the 1985 fantasy film "Legend." In 1980, Curry was cast as Wolfgang Amadeus Motzart in the Broadway show "Amadeus," and he was nominated for his first Tony Award.

Tim Curry has passed away🙏😔



From Frank-N-Furter to Pennywise the Dancing Clown...he will never, ever, be forgotten.



Thank you Tim pic.twitter.com/JBVwKDS1aR — Dyerbolical Horror (☥𝐃𝐁) (@DyerbolicalDB) August 26, 2026

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His career continued into the 1990s, when he starred in "The Hunt for Red October" (1990) and "The Three Musketeers" (1993). He also did several voice acting roles including as Captain Hook in "Peter Pan and the Pirates (1990) and Nigel Thornberry on the Nickelodeon show "The Wild Thornberrys" (1998-2004).

He won a Daytime Emmy Award for his role as Captain Hook.

In 2012, Curry suffered a debilitating stroke that left him wheelchair bound and with short-term memory issues.

Curry never married and had no children. He is survived by his two nieces and his nephew, children of his sister Judith, who died in 2001 at the age of 60.