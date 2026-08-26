Guess What Happened to These Restaurant Employees' Personal Info

Yikes.

We've all worked jobs and left those employers for new opportunities. But for two employees who worked at a North Carolina restaurant, their former employer held onto their personal info and reportedly used it to hire illegal aliens instead. This came as a shock to one of them, who opened his W-2 and found he owed taxes on $20,000 in wages he hadn't earned.

🚨WHAT ON EARTH!!! Two American employees of restaurant in North Carolina say the company STOLE their identities to hire ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS in their place!!! One of them opened his W-2 and discovered he owed taxes on more than $20,000 he NEVER EARNED. ...because someone was… pic.twitter.com/nYIPn2TwEB

Here's more:

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, the former employee of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Huntersville went to police in late February. He said he worked at the restaurant between January and July of last year, but when he got his W-2, he discovered he owed taxes on over $20,000 of income that he didn’t work for.

A local tax expert told Channel 9 she’s seen this before.

“Unfortunately, it is very common,” said Adelana Martinez with Aplus 08 Bookkeeping and Tax Services. “There are people without legal status who work without a Social Security number.”

A second former employee says she worked at Firebirds from January to November of last year. She told the Huntersville Police Department that when she checked the restaurant’s system to view her wages, she “observered there was a current employee using her name and Social Security number to be employed there.”

Martinez said it’s a police matter.

“That’s fraud,” Martinez said.

Both employees told police that their addresses and direct deposit account numbers had been changed after they no longer worked there. The victims declined to comment on camera.

We reached out to Firebirds, which is a national chain, and the company sent us a statement in response, saying: “We are aware of an investigation by the Huntersville Police Department. The Company is cooperating with local law enforcement in its investigation. Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment further.”