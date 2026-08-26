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Guess What Happened to These Restaurant Employees' Personal Info

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 5:00 PM
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Guess What Happened to These Restaurant Employees' Personal Info
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Yikes.

We've all worked jobs and left those employers for new opportunities. But for two employees who worked at a North Carolina restaurant, their former employer held onto their personal info and reportedly used it to hire illegal aliens instead. This came as a shock to one of them, who opened his W-2 and found he owed taxes on $20,000 in wages he hadn't earned.

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Here's more:

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, the former employee of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Huntersville went to police in late February. He said he worked at the restaurant between January and July of last year, but when he got his W-2, he discovered he owed taxes on over $20,000 of income that he didn’t work for.

A local tax expert told Channel 9 she’s seen this before.

“Unfortunately, it is very common,” said Adelana Martinez with Aplus 08 Bookkeeping and Tax Services. “There are people without legal status who work without a Social Security number.”

A second former employee says she worked at Firebirds from January to November of last year. She told the Huntersville Police Department that when she checked the restaurant’s system to view her wages, she “observered there was a current employee using her name and Social Security number to be employed there.”

Martinez said it’s a police matter.

“That’s fraud,” Martinez said.

Both employees told police that their addresses and direct deposit account numbers had been changed after they no longer worked there. The victims declined to comment on camera.

We reached out to Firebirds, which is a national chain, and the company sent us a statement in response, saying: “We are aware of an investigation by the Huntersville Police Department. The Company is cooperating with local law enforcement in its investigation. Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

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Scary.

Yes.

Democrats will look us in the eye and tell us this is no big deal, and not a "violent crime" that warrants deportation.

If you've ever interacted with the IRS, good luck getting them to sympathize with you. All they'll see is someone using your Social Security number who didn't pay taxes, and now you're on the hook even though you're the victim of a crime.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics CRIME | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | IRS | NORTH CAROLINA
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