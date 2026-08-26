Another Career Criminal Is Behind the Recent Atlanta Beltline Stabbing

On Sunday afternoon, Atlanta police were called to the Beltline Eastside Trail, where they found 29-year-old Ramon Harris with a stab wound to his neck. Harris was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

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Police arrested Jonathan Hamby, 54, at the scene and recovered knives. Hamby was charged with murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and possession of a knife during a felony.

But the question is, as always: why was Hamby walking free in the first place? He had 30 prior arrests and was on probation for aggravated assault.

Suspect in Atlanta Beltline trail deadly stabbing had 30 prior arrests, was on probation for aggravated-assault: police https://t.co/ZnKu5DpFve pic.twitter.com/9fNSiKF0Aw — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2026

Here's more:

The man charged in Sunday’s fatal stabbing near the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail had 30 prior arrests and was on active probation for an aggravated-assault case, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Johnathan Hamby, 54, was booked Monday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony in the death of 29-year-old Ramon Harris near a Kroger grocery store at Ponce de Leon Avenue. ... Schierbaum said that the department’s records showed Hamby was no stranger to interactions with police and had been arrested 30 times. The chief also noted that Hamby was a felon on active probation for a prior aggravated-assault case in Brookhaven.

According to the New York Post, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants the city to review patrols, camera coverage and emergency responses following the attack. Dickens also said that Hamby's 30 prior arrests and felony convictions "raises serious questions about how someone with that record was once again in a position to endanger the public."

Hamby's family said they'd been trying to get him mental health treatment for years.

The family of the man accused in a fatal stabbing near the Atlanta Beltline is speaking publicly for the first time, saying it spent years trying to get him long-term mental health treatment and warning that Georgia's system was failing to provide it.



https://t.co/tdwDvwJRWl — CBS Atlanta (@CBSNewsATL) August 26, 2026

Hamby is now being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 15.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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