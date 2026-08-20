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Guess What Just Happened to the Academic Who Exposed Jason Arday's Plagiarism

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 20, 2026 4:45 PM
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Guess What Just Happened to the Academic Who Exposed Jason Arday's Plagiarism
Photo via the University of Cambridge Faculty of Education / Jason Arday

Nathan Cofnas, the academic who exposed Cambridge University Professor Jason Arday's plagiarism, was reportedly suspended by the Ghent University for "discrimination."

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The move came after Cofnas announced he was being investigated for his reporting on Jason Arday.

The statement reads:

Over the past few days, Ghent University has received many enquiries following the death of Cambridge professor Jason Arday and the public reactions to it.

We are aware of the questions and concerns surrounding this matter and understand that it has affected many people. We wish to clarify how the university is handling this situation. First and foremost, Ghent University is shocked by the death of Professor Arday. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and students. His death has also hit our own academic community hard.

At the same time, we wish to be clear about the values we uphold as a university. Ghent University stands for respect for human dignity and opposes discrimination, hatred, and racism. We attach great importance to academic freedom and to open academic debate, even when views are controversial. However, that freedom is not unlimited. It goes hand in hand with responsibility and it may be restricted to protect the rights of others.

For this reason, the university takes recent public statements made by a postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University regarding this matter very seriously. Ghent University has decided to take appropriate action within its powers and the applicable framework. We do not wish to pre-empt any potential decisions at this state, in order to maintain objectivity. It is important to be transparent, whilst also respecting the confidentiality inherent in a personnel file.

The death of Professor Arday should prompt reflection. We hope that lessons will be learnt from what has happened regarding the way we treat one another both within and outside the academic world, particularly when peopel become the subject of public controversy.

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By suspending Cofnas, they proved everything in that statement was a lie.

Yes, it is.

DEI must be tyrannical because it cannot win on the merits.

Depending on who is conducting the fraud, yes.

Yes, they did.

The Streisand Effect is real.

That's exactly what this is.

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They will not care about the reports on Cofnas, which will expose what lying hypocrites they are.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics ACADEMIA | CENSORSHIP | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | FREE SPEECH | MEDIA BIAS
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