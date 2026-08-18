Mamdani Speaks Mandarin in Bizarre Broadway Pitch to Chinese Students in NYC

Socialists love to give away free stuff, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is no different. He's giving thousands of "free" Broadway tickets to Chinese students and he did so by speaking Chinese in the video.

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I thought this was AI-generated, but it’s not.



The communist mayor of NYC, Mamdani, just released an ad offering “free” Broadway tickets specifically targeting Chinese students. pic.twitter.com/9lFZGS97ie — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 16, 2026

The Mayor's office said this is not AI-generated.

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s team flatly denied that artificial intelligence was used in the pair of clips he released last week to promote the city’s giveaway of 2,000 free Broadway show tickets for high school students. “And just to be clear this is NOT AI,” Mamdani’s press secretary and chief spokesperson Joe Calvello wrote on X Sunday in response to the video in which the mayor addresses the camera comfortably speaking Mandarin for 41 seconds while seated at his desk. Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and raised in New York, was known for speaking to constituents in their native languages during his successful run for office, including Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.

He also promoted the tickets in Bengali and Spanish.

Zohran Mamdani speaks Bengali to promote free Broadway tickets to New York students. 🇧🇩



The socialist NYC Mayor has posted a series of videos speaking in different languages including Chinese and Spanish to announce over 2000 free Broadway tickets for high school students. pic.twitter.com/7v19ov4AK1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 16, 2026

According to Broadway World, NYC taxpayers are not paying for the tickets; the seven productions donated them. Students could enter their names into a lottery to win two tickets to one of the following shows: Buena Vista Social Club, In the Heights, School Girls; Or the African Mean Girl's Play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Great Gatsby, The Lost Boys, and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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