What 9/11 Still Teaches Us 25 Years Later

Twenty-five years ago, America awoke to a morning that would forever change our understanding of evil, courage, and loss.

On September 11, 2001, thousands of innocent people went to work, boarded airplanes, and hugged their families goodbye, beginning what they thought would be an ordinary day. Instead, in a matter of hours, the world witnessed one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in modern history.

Advertisement

Twenty-five years later, we remember them.

We remember the mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors whose lives were stolen that day. We remember the first responders who ran toward danger while others were running away. We remember the passengers of Flight 93 who, knowing the terrible reality unfolding around them, chose courage and sacrificed their lives to prevent even greater loss.

And we remember the extraordinary acts of kindness that emerged from the darkness.

September 11 showed us the very worst of what hatred can do. But it also revealed something equally powerful: the capacity of ordinary people to respond to evil with extraordinary courage and compassion.

That is a lesson we must never forget.

Recently, I was speaking with an 18-year-old in California. I asked what they had learned about September 11 in school. Their answer stopped me: they told me they had never learned about it.

I was stunned.

For me, September 11 is not simply a chapter in a history book. It is part of the formative story of my generation and of the world I grew up in. I remember the fear, the uncertainty, the images, the conversations, and the way that day changed how we understood terrorism and security. I remember the lessons we drew from it about courage, sacrifice, and standing together in the face of evil.

And yet, just 25 years later, those lessons are already at risk of fading.

That realization made me think about another tragedy that our generation is living through. On October 7, 2023, terrorists murdered, wounded, and kidnapped innocent people in Israel, bringing unspeakable violence into homes, communities, and families. For those of us living through it, October 7 is seared into our memories. But we cannot assume that future generations will understand what happened simply because we experienced it.

History does not preserve itself. People preserve it by telling the story.

We have a responsibility to tell these stories — not only in Israel, not only in America, and not only in Jewish communities, but across the Middle East and around the world.

We must tell young people what happened on September 11. We must teach them about the lives that were lost and the courage that followed. We must tell them what happened on October 7. We must preserve the stories of the victims, the hostages, the families, and the heroes. And we must teach the next generation to recognize where hatred, extremism, and dehumanization can lead.

Today, as we mark the 25th anniversary of September 11, the world still faces rising terrorism, extremism, and hatred. Jews in America and around the world are confronting a growing wave of antisemitism. Israel continues to face threats from those who seek its destruction. And too many innocent people still fear being victims of violence simply because of who they are or what they believe.

Advertisement

As people of faith, we are called to stand together against hatred wherever it appears. We are called to protect the vulnerable, to speak up when innocent people are threatened, and to refuse to remain silent when antisemitism, terrorism, or persecution are directed against our brothers and sisters.

Twenty-five years after September 11, one truth remains as important as ever: we are stronger when we stand together.

The bonds between Christians and Jews, between Americans and Israelis, and between people of faith who believe in the dignity of every human life are not merely symbolic. They are a powerful answer to those who seek to divide us through fear and hatred.

The Bible teaches us, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

That is the legacy we should carry forward.

We honor the victims of September 11 not only by remembering their names, but by living in a way that makes their memory a blessing. We honor the first responders by having the courage to stand up for others. We honor the families who lost loved ones by refusing to allow hatred to have the final word.

And we honor the future by choosing hope over fear, unity over division, and love over hatred.

Twenty-five years later, we remember.

Advertisement

We mourn, we pray, and we stand together.

Yael Eckstein is President and Global CEO of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations, and is a respected Jewish leader, speaker, bestselling author, and an award-winning podcast host and humanitarian.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

Join Townhall VIP to help us educate the younger generations about these courageous heroes and fight the scourge of Islam. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.