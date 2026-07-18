Indian Americans Are Proud to Be Part of America’s 250-Year Story

Long before I ever lived in America, I loved this country.

Growing up in India, I was fascinated by the United States. I loved the music and movies, but I was also drawn to its history, politics, and optimism. America represented freedom and opportunity. It was a place where anyone could be successful through hard work, talent, and determination. Even from thousands of miles away, I believed in that promise.

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In September 1967, as a 19-year-old, I got the chance to come here for college on a student visa.

I never left.

I fell in love and married my college sweetheart. I built a home, a business, and a life. Nearly 60 years later, I have lived in America far longer than I ever lived in India.

I am proud of my Indian heritage. It shaped my values, work ethic, and sense of family and faith. But I say this without hesitation: I am American first.

America gave me the opportunity to study hard, build a company, create jobs, and contribute to my community and country. It gave me the freedom to dream bigger than I could have ever imagined as a young man in India. It gave me a home. That is why any holiday is an excuse for me to fly the American flag outside my house. To me, patriotism is a way to show my love for this country. I believe in America, and I want to do my part to help it succeed.

That is true for so many Indian Americans.

Across the country– in rural towns and big cities alike – Indian Americans are working hard and giving back. We are physicians and nurses caring for patients and business owners creating jobs. We are leading companies, teaching in universities, and serving in government, including in this current Administration, from FBI Director Kash Patel to Second Lady Usha Vance.

We are Republicans and Democrats. We are represented in Congress, statehouses, and boardrooms.

We are raising children and grandchildren who know no other home than the United States.

We are woven into the fabric of American life.

And yet, I have been troubled by the recent rise in anti-Indian American sentiment, particularly online. I believe much of it comes from a lack of understanding. Too many people do not know our story– how deeply patriotic we are, how much we love this country, and how committed we are to making it stronger.

That is one reason the Indian-American community is coming together to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary on July 25th in Washington, D.C.

This is not simply a cultural gathering or networking event. It is a patriotic celebration of the country that has given so much to so many of us. It will bring together Indian American leaders from business, medicine, faith, and civic life to honor America and the values that made our stories possible.

We are gathering to celebrate the ideals that drew so many of us here in the first place: liberty, democracy, meritocracy, and religious freedom. We are gathering to celebrate the American Dream– the promise that if you work hard and take responsibility for your future, you can build a better life here than anywhere else in the world.

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And we are gathering to send a clear message: Indian Americans are proud and grateful to be part of the American story. We are proud to contribute to this country, proud to raise our families here, and proud to celebrate the nation that opened its doors to us.

For me, America has always been more than a place. It is an idea– a belief that a person’s future should not be limited by where they were born or what class they came from. It is the conviction that if you are willing to work hard, you can build a meaningful life and leave the country better than you found it.

That is the America I fell in love with before I ever arrived here. It is the America that welcomed me almost 60 years ago. And it is the America I love and believe in today.

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