A Quick Bible Study Vol. 326: God's Greatest Quotes From the Old Testament

Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," featuring volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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Thanks for joining us. Today, we continue last week's study, “God’s Greatest Quotes From the Torah,” which is the first five books of the Old Testament/Hebrew Bible. (Note that even though I was kicked out of Hebrew School at age 10, I remember what comprises the Torah. And in case you are wondering, Jesus did not come for me during Hebrew class; that came a decade later.)

Back from memory lane… if you missed reading Vol. 325 because you were busy buying fireworks or a new grill for next Saturday’s festivities, you are excused. But now, take five minutes to catch up, because the Torah quotes I selected permeate both the Old and New Testaments. They are foundational to understanding who God is and His relationship with humankind.

The following two paragraphs from last week also frame today’s study. Therefore, humbly, I quote myself:

“What blows my mind and is difficult to process is that Almighty God, who created the universe and spoke to Old Testament leaders and prophets, is the same God who speaks to us now. Is that because He appears so great, powerful, and unapproachable?

“Conversely, Jesus appears so approachable because He is both human and divine, as God’s plan intended. And today, His Holy Spirit is in us and with us. Always remember that Christianity is the only religion in which God came to man.”

We are now ready to review what I consider the greatest quotes from the rest of the Old Testament, in biblical order, starting with the Book of Joshua.

God chose Joshua to succeed Moses and lead the “chosen people” into the Promised Land. Joshua had great faith, was a brave military leader, and trusted God for the difficult tasks ahead. God said to Joshua:

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9).

The next God quote is one of my favorites because it illustrates that God allows suffering in our lives, but within boundaries.

Job was a man who had all the blessings and success one could have in ancient times, including great faith in God. But through a challenge dialogue between God and Satan, the extent of Job’s horrendous losses, suffering, and pain was arranged and defined after this eye-opening conversation. The following jaw-dropping verse stands out when God told Satan that he could torment Job as much as he wanted, but could not kill him:

“The LORD said to Satan, ‘Very well, then, everything he has is in your power, but on the man himself do not lay a finger.’ Then Satan went out from the presence of the LORD” (Job 1:12).

Later, in Job chapters 38 and 39, God speaks to Job about His power and the intricacies of His creations. What follows is a brief excerpt. However, if you have time, read both chapters because God’s voice and His Almighty authority are beyond human comprehension as He describes His handiwork to Job:

“Brace yourself like a man; I will question you, and you shall answer me. ‘Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? Tell me if you understand. Who marked off its dimensions? Surely you know! Who stretched a measuring line across it? On what were its footings set, or who laid its cornerstone—while the morning stars sang together and all the angels shouted for joy?

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“‘Who shut up the sea behind doors when it burst forth from the womb, when I made the clouds its garment and wrapped it in thick darkness, when I fixed limits for it and set its doors and bars in place, when I said, ‘This far you may come and no farther; here is where your proud waves halt?’’’ (Job 38: 3-11).

This next short Isaiah verse is a personal favorite for those who seek to serve the Lord. Isaiah repeats God’s question:

“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’” (Isaiah 6:8).

That inspiring action verse, “Here am I, send me!” has lifted the spirits of untold millions of believers worldwide who are motivated to do God’s will and are waiting on Him to direct their path. Are you engaged in that ongoing process of seeking His guidance to complete a task or life mission? Pray that God will “send you.”

For extra credit, read the context in Isaiah 6:1-8, titled “Isaiah’s Commission.” God’s mission for Isaiah was to warn the Israelites of the judgment that would befall them as punishment for their rebellion against Him. More details in 6:8-13.

More powerful God quotes, channeled through Isaiah, are familiar as Messianic prophecies. The passage describes John the Baptist, who prepared the “highway” of the world for the coming of Jesus the Messiah. God said:

“A voice of one calling: ‘In the wilderness prepare the way for the LORD; make straight in the desert a highway for our God. Every valley shall be raised up, every mountain and hill made low; the rough ground shall become level, the rugged places a plain. And the glory of the LORD will be revealed, and all people will see it together. For the mouth of the LORD has spoken’” (Isaiah 40:3-5).

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If some of those phrases sound familiar, it is because they are lyrics sung in Handel’s musical masterpiece, the “Messiah.” Read more about “Messiah” in Vol. 194, 246, and 298. (Hint, I really like it.)

Our last Isaiah great God quote is reassuring for those under duress:

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10). See Vol. 125 for more about the “right hand of God.”

We now turn to two God quotes in Jeremiah. The first is among the Bible’s most quoted:

“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’” (Jeremiah 29:11).

In this quote, God is speaking to and reassuring the Jews who are living in exile as captives in Babylon after being forced out of Jerusalem.

Obviously, a God-quotes study could go on for pages, but due to space constraints, I will conclude with a second verse from Jeremiah that is taped to my computer and glance at continuously. I love this verse because it reminds me that God is in charge when my life does not go according to my plan, which, to some degree, happens nearly every day. So, I read:

“I am the Lord, the God of all mankind. Is anything too hard for me?” (Jeremiah 32:27).

I recommend that you also tape this verse somewhere you will see it often. It is extremely comforting because the answer to God’s question is a resounding “no.”

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Amen to that, and blessings be upon all who have read this far.

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2," reprints Vols. 57 –113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our six-month exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

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