25 Years and America Still Stands Tall

September 11, 2001, is one of those days in American history that will “live in infamy.” Just like the Japanese on December 7, 1941, who thought they could strike a mortal blow against the United States by their dastardly attack on Pearl Harbor, Osama bin Laden believed he could so weaken America, with his attack on multiple sites on the East Coast, that the country might never fully recover from it.

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The Japanese were wrong in 1941 and found out, pretty quickly, that they were wrong.

Osama bin Laden was wrong, too. Twenty-five years later, America is still the strongest nation in the world, with the most powerful military that can humble a nation using only a fraction of its power, and an economy that remains the envy of the world. Millions upon millions of people still migrate to America because America is…well, it’s America. The symbol of freedom, prosperity, and all that should be right in the world. We don’t mind immigrants coming to America; we only wish they’d come legally, as previous generations did, and become true Americans — not try to change the country into their image.

But the Japanese didn’t succeed in stopping America. Osama bin Laden didn’t succeed in humbling the country. And if the hate-America immigrants think they are going to do it, they’ve got a long, hard battle ahead of them.

America — true America — the land of the free, the home of the brave — a country “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”—this country is far from finished.

And the great people within it — which, sadly, is not all of them anymore — are not going to lay down, roll over, and show their belly for anybody. Not even other Americans.

For our greatest enemy in the world today is not outside our borders. Oh, we definitely must keep our eyes open and our powder dry regarding Communist China, Russia, and the Middle East; but those countries will never destroy America from without. Not unless or until we first destroy ourselves from within.

James Madison is attributed with saying, “If our nation is ever taken over, it will be taken over from within.” Abraham Lincoln famously stated in his 1838 Lyceum Address, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” Historian Will Durant wrote, “A great civilization is not conquered from without until it has destroyed itself from within.” It will not be until our laws, morals, and unity are decayed irretrievably that a foreign power will be able to walk onto our beaches. And while law, morality, and unity are all indeed under serious attack in the United States today — by many of her own people — nobody has invaded our shores yet. The Japanese and Osama bin Boo-Boo tried.

But America still stands.

The greatest battle that traditional, Declaration of Independence Americans fight today is within our borders — the Democrat Party. I don’t believe that most “common, everyday” Democrats want to see America destroyed. Most of them want some changes, want more government and dependence, but that’s not to say they want to see America obliterated from the earth. A lot of Democrats do, of course, want to see the country annihilated; they do not believe the principles of the Declaration of Independence, and want a Marxist, socialist, communist tyranny. And they are working overtime, sometimes even vocally, but usually behind the scenes, to accomplish that. There do indeed exist millions of Americans who would vote for a Kamala Harris even if she stood up and said, “We want to overthrow the Declaration of Independence and set up a Marxist, communist, totalitarian dictatorship.” That is truly what she and much of the Democrat Party leadership believe and want, but I don’t think they could get away with blatantly announcing it. So, they must spread the cancer subtly, from within, rot and decay the tooth by offering candy that sounds and tastes good and that the ignorant children who follow them will eat — and destroy themselves. That’s what communism did in the Soviet Union, China, Cuba, Vietnam, and everywhere else it succeeded.

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And that’s what it’s trying to do in America. No outside country conquered Russia or China and turned them communist. It came from within.

But they haven’t got the strength to do it to America. Yet.

The Democrat Party leadership knows they don’t, and that is evident in James Talarico’s campaign in Texas. Talarico is aware that the Republican Party — and traditional, God-fearing, Declaration of Independence-loving Americans — clearly still rule the state; thus, he is fully cognizant that he cannot win the Senate seat as the godless Democrat he is. So, he poses as a “Christian,” and hopes he can deceive enough people into believing that he is one, and by that disingenuous, lying approach advance to the Senate.

Democrats still can’t win, in most places in America, by being honest. And if Texas falls for Talarico’s lies and elects him, well, they get what they deserve.

Our biggest fight today is to expose to enough Americans what the Democrat Party truly is and believes. Millions still cannot, or do not want to, see it. America will truly be great again if we can accomplish this noble purpose.

Historian Will Durant also made the following statement. It is true and it requires constant vigilance, something Americans have not always been good at, but hopefully are waking up to now: "Barbarism, like the jungle, does not die out, but only retreats behind the barriers that civilization has thrown up against it, and waits there always to reclaim that to which civilization has temporarily laid claim.”

As Thomas Sowell said, “The barbarians are not at the gates. They are [already] inside the gates.”

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But they haven’t conquered America yet.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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