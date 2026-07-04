Can We Restore the Principles of 1776?

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

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- The American Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776

The world—at least by choice—is not going back to the horse and buggy age. We live in technologically advanced societies that have given us many wonderful inventions that make our lives far more convenient, if not always simpler. We credit “science” with these advances, and frankly, that is both good and bad.

The good, of course, are the medical breakthroughs, etc. that have aided mankind to enjoy this existence longer and more comfortably. We all should rejoice and be thankful for this. But unfortunately, that has led some people, too many people, to elevate science as “God.” Thus, 1776, in all ways and thoughts, is ancient, outmoded history, to be abandoned and forgotten; we don’t live in the age of slavery. No, we live in the age of abortion, child mutilation, and men getting pregnant. The “scientific,” “enlightened,” “progressive” age.

There is that “zeitgeist” evident in many Americans (mostly, but not totally, on the Left) that believes science has, or can find, all the answers. But science doesn’t have all the answers. And until our “intelligentsia” realizes (if it ever does) that even science is limited in what it can accomplish, do, and know, humanity will continue to degenerate into moral decadence.

Has science found all the solutions to mankind’s ills? Is our world morally better off? To ask that is to answer it.

Science without God (the Creator of everything science studies) is like morality without God—human buffoonery and floundering. Man sans God is nothing but an animal. The “naked ape.” The jungle. Which is, of course, exactly what much of our country, and the rest of the world, has become.

Actually, it is more frightening than that. Science without the controls God puts upon it will descend into utter barbarity. Our surgeons can now perform wonderful surgeries. And China uses that “science” to cut people’s guts out, and America is using it to murder their babies and butcher their own children for the sake of sexual perversion. That’s science without God.

If “science” persuades us that man is nothing but an animal, we mustn’t be amazed when human activity mimics the jungle.

There is much to this existence that science, for all its wonders, cannot possibly answer. But the godless Left cannot abide that truth.

America’s Founding Fathers were enlightened men—scientific men (who discovered that lightning is a form of electricity?), but they also knew the limitations of science. Science can tell us some things happening now. History tells us what happened in the past. But only God can tell us the way life ought to be. Science can’t do that; science can’t even tell us where life, or morality, came from. Theory is not science; it is only opinion.

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“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights…” Our Founders understood, and built America, not on limited, finite, naturalistic science, but on self-evident eternal truths and principles found in the very nature of an Endless Creator. Science cannot discover, by the scientific method, these grand eternal truths of the equality of man. That all have, from God, the right to life, liberty, property. That government exists to protect that property, and gets its power, not from its own self-declaration, but from the consent of the people who established it, and gave it certain rights to do certain things. And when government becomes abusive of its powers, the people have a right to change or abolish that government and set up one that more fits their needs and happiness. Those are the self-evident principles of America 1776.

They aren’t in the realm of “science.” Science has nothing to do with them, can’t discover them, can’t change them, can’t obliterate them. They come only from God. Our Founding Fathers, enlightened, scientific men of their age, knew that. Leftist “intellectuals” today don’t know that. But if they succeed in destroying those eternal, founding principles in the minds of the people, they will succeed in destroying America.

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“The future and success of America is not in this Constitution, but in the laws of God upon which this Constitution is founded.” - James Madison

Can we restore the great, eternal principles of 1776? We will never “Make America Great Again” until/unless we do. The Left doesn’t want that, of course. Here is what the Left wants:

Karl Marx:

“My object is to dethrone God and destroy capitalism.”

“Keep people from their history and they are easily controlled.”

“The theory of Communism may be summed up in one sentence: Abolish all private property.”

“The first requisite for the happiness of the people is the abolition of religion.”

“Communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion, and all morality, instead of constituting them on a new basis; it therefore acts in contradiction to all past historical experience.”

That is what we are fighting, folks. And how much of the country doesn’t even know it? Or care? Or worse yet, thinks it wants it?

Two hundred and fifty years. Happy birthday, America. America can survive another 250 years. But to do that, it must reject finite pseudo-science and restore the eternal principles upon which the country was founded.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: “Whitewater,” “River Bend,” “Return to River Bend,” “Allie’s Dilemma,” and “Kendrick and other stories.” Follow me on X: @thailandmkl.

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