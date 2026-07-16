Leftist Women Are an Abomination

A 43-year-old Trump-hating American woman named Jamey Carney decided to move to Ireland to escape the Bad Orange Man’s reign of terror, shack up with her Palestinian asylum seeker boyfriend, and… well, that misadventure ended about as well as a sentence that begins “I thought the pitbull looked cute, so I petted it…” or “But I thought I could fly…” Spoiler Alert: Her Muslim dreamboat got mad at the uppity infidel and bludgeoned her to death. Who could’ve seen that coming except anybody with eyes? It’s kind of amazing how Darwinism results in a self-cleaning gene pool.

Advertisement

No, I would prefer that she had not been murdered by the semi-human, Third World savage she decided was a viable alternative to a nice, normal Western male, but my bandwidth of caring is necessarily limited. One can only genuinely care a finite amount; pretending to care endlessly and without limits is just moral posturing, of which there is far too much. That’s why one must carefully curate what he chooses to care about. Neither you nor I can possibly care about all the wrongs in the world, and we should not take some of that precious caring that would otherwise be devoted to someone who is not the architect of her own miserable fate and squander it on someone who is.

The point here is not the bad judgment of one dumb liberal woman from America. The point is the bad judgment of an enormous number of dumb liberal women from all over the West. These self-righteous crones are a pestilence, a plague upon Western society, a group of doggedly ignorant feminist/chauvinists playing out their personal psychodramas on the world stage whose antics, if unchecked, will inevitably lead to the fall of civilization.

Too extreme? Look around you at what’s going on. These creatures range from the ridiculous blue-haired faildaughters with gender studies degrees and a career in baristaing, to the gray-maned boomer women reeking of patchouli and sexual dissatisfaction at your local No Kings rally, to Angela Merkel, the German chancellor who decided she needed to shut down Europe’s greatest economic power’s entire energy industry even as she was importing most of the Third World with utterly predictable rapey consequences. Just look at this lunatic who stands a significant chance of being a Senate nominee for a major political party. The patriarchy built a civilization; the mediocre matriarchy wants to tear it down out of guilt, boredom, and sexual frustration.

If you’re looking for policy that’s not just bad but civilization-shakingly bad, there’s a better-than-even chance there’ll be women-identifying women behind it. Orwell called it in "1984": “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.” If it’s a bad idea, chances are there’s a chick behind it.

And that includes empowering the trans nonsense—do you think for a minute that dudes with the whole sausage shelf swinging would ever be allowed in women’s locker rooms if there weren’t significant numbers of high-status women demanding it? Do you imagine that the majority of men would refuse a majority of women who were demanding we exclude these perverts? Hell no—the guys would look at the women as if they were crazy, asking, “Wait, there are dudes doing what?” and out would come the torches n’ pitchforks. But, in fact, it’s women who demand that these creeps be allowed to invade women’s intimate spaces and women who demand that these mutants dominate women’s sports. Not all women, but enough high-status and influential ones to make it happen. Remember, the only thing these broken women hate more than men is unbroken women.

This is the cue for critics to whine and complain because I’m talking about the specific and particular failures of women. Remember, we must pretend that every specific group, except straight white dudes who believe in Jesus and normal genders, each provides its own wonderful and unique attributes to the beautiful tapestry that is diversity. And yet, while we’re required to pretend that each group has uniquely compelling good points, even where the evidence demonstrates to the contrary, we’re also required to pretend that none of them has uniquely compelling negative points. Well, when women screw up, they often screw up in a uniquely female way. And, at the risk of being called a sexist oppressor even harder than usual—because they’re always going to call you a sexist oppressor—that’s the truth, and it’s irrelevant that some feminist doxie cries when she hears it.

Advertisement

Now, of course, men also screw up in their own uniquely compelling male ways. Take what just happened in Maine. We have both Herr Oystergruppenführer, a guy who appears almost as a parody of toxic masculinity, as well as the up-talking femboy socialist consultant who thought that this was just the guy to take on that fascist demon Susan Collins. Maybe he thought that a red flag was a good thing; after all, he was a communist. But the subject at hand is women and how women screw up, and women do screw up even if saying so ticks off the girlbosses. At the individual level, we see how Platneresque convicts on death row are often inundated with mash notes from women on the outside. When they finally get led over to Old Sparky, you always read about how the wife they married while in prison sobbed to the reporter about how their three-named monster hubby was really a wonderful and gentle soul, totally oblivious to the four people he chopped up with an axe after robbing them for $12.

The unfortunate Jamey Carney is akin to these nitwits. She was living in New York and the mother of a 13-year-old daughter, but then Trump came along, and she was so mad at him that she decided to move to the Emerald Isle. At a Palestinian protest, of course, she met Ahmad Al-Saqar, a 28-year-old dude also living in Ireland—on the dole, naturally—and they fell in love. Well, she fell in love. He beat her brains out around July 7-8. Gee, how could this fairytale romance have gone so wrong?

Advertisement

Writ larger, she was one of those ridiculous ladies who stand there with a sign that says, “Refugees Welcome,” demanding that even more perverted Third World peasants flood her country. Like gays for Palestine, it’s a societal suicide pact that they somehow think they’re exempt from. The numbers are undeniable. The majority of rapes in Europe are linked to migrants, even though they make up less than 10 percent of the population in many countries. But does that stop liberal women? No, it probably encourages them. Oh, I don’t think they want to be raped and beaten to death personally, but I think that they believe, at some level, that members of their own society deserve that fate. They believe their societies are evil, which naturally makes them the heroines in the young adult novel that is their lives, and they’re trying to atone for it by this ritual humiliation and sacrifice.

You see this all the time, with ridiculous lefty women demanding that we defund the police and close prisons while female judges sentence violent psychopaths to probation. They cast it as mercy and grace, but it’s not. They’re seeking to punish the rest of us for the sins they have adjudicated us guilty of committing as a society. In other words, they know full well the damage they’re doing. It’s intentional. It’s penance. Some, like Carney, have convinced themselves that their advocacy for the destruction of their own society will give them a free pass. They simply don’t understand that the foreigners they adore as the avengers of all the myriad wrongs they attribute to their own society hold them, correctly, in utter contempt.

Advertisement

Ahmad Al-Saqar always despised the late Ms. Carney for her weakness and stupidity, just like these savages always despise their Western cheerleaders for their weakness and stupidity. When she annoyed him, he murdered her because that’s what happens in his garbage culture. Ms. Carney could not conceive of that because she grew up in a civilized culture, one created, ordered, and defended by the kind of strong American males she holds in such contempt. It’s only in such a society that she and the other liberal wine women so despise that her brand of ideological frivolity cannot merely survive, but flourish. Yet, as soon as they encounter the barbarians outside the gate that she and her friends want to cast open to the invaders, they are suddenly outside the protection they have known all their lives. They can act the fool while people they hate watch over them and protect them, but once they put themselves in a position where the men of the West can’t protect them anymore, they are subject to all the consequences of their choices. And that’s why Jamey Carney is dead.

It’s sad for her, but it’s infinitely sadder for our society as a whole. Again, we have only a finite amount of sincere caring allocated to us. At some point, people need to learn not to put their hands on the stove. Yet they’re happy to risk being burned as long as the rest of us go up in flames. For that reason, we should devote the same amount of sincere caring to her and her ilk as they devote to us.

Advertisement

🛳️ Ahoy, join me on the conservative Gulf of America Cruise that isn’t just a bunch of obsolete losers guzzling Zima on the Lido Deck! Larry O’Connor, Scott Jennings, and I are sailing the Caribbean this November on an epic voyage of discovery and owning the libs. All aboard this Salem/Townhall event! Sign up now!

BIG NEWS! Kurt’s next action-packed conservative novel, “American Warlord,” is out for presale now! Read Kurt’s Kelly Turnbull/People’s Republic series, including the latest "Panama Red," and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.