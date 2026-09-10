Washington Needs a Diet and a Growth Spurt, Not a Miracle Cure

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stood in front of business students at SMU's Cox School of Business in Dallas on Tuesday and said something refreshingly blunt: “We don't have a revenue problem. We have a spending problem.” His prescription is 3 percent annual economic growth, paired with real spending restraint, so GDP outruns the debt instead of the other way around. I like the diagnosis. I've spent three decades pricing risk for clients that measure mistakes in nine figures, and the math behind Bessent's plan checks out. My concern is Washington's track record of joining the gym in January and disappearing by February.

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Bessent calls it the 3-3-3 plan. Three percent real GDP growth, a federal deficit down to 3 percent of GDP, and three million more barrels of domestic oil production a day. Hit all three and the debt-to-GDP ratio stops climbing and starts falling. It isn't a new idea. Growth has bailed this country out of fiscal messes before. But growth has to show up on schedule to do the job Bessent is promising, and right now it's running behind.

The numbers explain the urgency. The national debt cleared $40 trillion last month, and the debt-to-GDP ratio sits around 122 percent, which is the figure economists and bond investors actually watch, not the headline dollar amount. The Congressional Budget Office now projects this year's deficit at $2.1 trillion, roughly double the 3 percent of GDP target Bessent's own framework sets. Getting from here to a 3 percent deficit by 2036 requires something like $10 trillion in deficit reduction over the next decade, with $8.5 trillion of that coming from actual spending cuts or new revenue. That's not a rounding error. That's the whole ballgame.

Here's the part my clients understand right away and my dinner party companions never do. Debt-to-GDP is a ratio, not a dollar figure. It shrinks only when the denominator grows faster than the numerator. I use the same math pricing a leveraged buyout. A company doesn't delever by wishing away its debt. It delevers by growing earnings faster than the debt compounds. As an expert witness in fiduciary cases, I've watched money managers explain away a shortfall with the word “growth” more times than I can count. The math has to show its work, or it's not a plan. It's hope wearing a suit. Nations run on the same principle. Reagan's tax cuts and deregulation produced multiple years of real growth well above 4 percent, and for a stretch, the economy actually outran the deficits of that era. Growth is a legitimate tool. It has never been a substitute for discipline, and Reagan never confused the two.

So how's the growth part of the plan going? Real GDP grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate in the first quarter of 2026. In the second quarter, it slowed to 1.5 percent. That's the wrong direction for a plan that needs 3 percent held for years, not months. Kent Smetters, who runs the Penn Wharton Budget Model, has looked at the same plan and concluded the arithmetic doesn't hold up once you run it forward. Fiscal hawks put it more bluntly, noting that hitting the target would require growth to nearly double from where independent forecasters expect it to land, with no modern precedent for a mature economy sustaining that pace. I coached high school sprinters. The kids who set personal records on meet day trained for months beforehand. Nobody shows up cold and decides today's the day. Right now, the economy is showing up cold.

None of that makes the growth strategy wrong, only incomplete without follow-through. The tax incentives from last year's law are already pulling real capital into the country, including new manufacturing investment like Pepsi's Frito-Lay plant expansion in Arizona and added production capacity at Winnebago. Energy production is climbing toward the 3-million-barrel target, and that matters more than people give it credit for, since cheaper energy touches every input cost in the economy, from diesel to fertilizer to the electricity running the data centers currently doing most of the heavy lifting on growth. That's real progress. It's just not enough by itself, and every honest person running these numbers, Bessent included, knows spending restraint has to carry the rest of the weight.

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Skeptics have a fair point when they say sustained 3 percent growth is a heavy lift for a country with an aging population and a shrinking share of workers per retiree. I've underwritten enough private credit deals to know a plan built entirely on hitting a stretch target on every assumption is likely to blow up a fund. But the alternative critics offer, waiting on Congress to voluntarily cut $10 trillion from entitlements and discretionary spending on its own, has an even worse track record. Neither party has shown the stomach for that math without pressure. A bipartisan House resolution backing the 3 percent deficit target picked up support earlier this year. That's real progress, even if it moves at the speed of a Senate committee markup.

Bessent is right that this is a spending problem dressed up as a math problem. He's also right that growth is part of the fix. But growth is a tailwind, not a plan, and tailwinds don't show up on command just because a Treasury Secretary says the word enough times in a speech. I've got three sons and a career built on explaining to clients the difference between a strategy and a hope. Congress needs to legislate the 3 percent deficit target instead of just endorsing it, and pair that with the pro-growth policy that's already showing some traction. Do both, and Bessent's bet has a real shot. Do only the fun half, and we'll have this same conversation at $50 trillion, in front of a different business school, with a different excuse.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS in criminal justice from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPenn, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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