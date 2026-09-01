Free Speech Is Not the Problem. Our Guest List Is.

A federal judge in San Jose spent 90 pages this week explaining what the Founders covered in 10 words: "Congress shall make no law... abridging the freedom of speech." Judge Noël Wise's ruling in Stanford Daily Publishing Corp. v. Rubio says the government can't use immigration law to punish a noncitizen student for an op-ed critical of Israel or U.S. foreign policy. She's right on the law. I've spent 30 years managing money for people who don't always want the truth, and I know a legal obligation from a wise decision when I see one. The country just confirmed the former. Almost nobody in Washington wants to talk about the latter.

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Here's what happened. Several Stanford Daily student journalists quit or stopped writing after 2025 rather than risk a visa revocation for stories on Gaza. Wise found the State Department leaned on an INA provision letting the Secretary of State deport a noncitizen whose presence he decides compromises "a compelling foreign policy interest," to chill speech the First Amendment protects. She called the standard incomprehensible, and she's not wrong. A rule that makes a student guess the government's mood as a condition of staying isn't due process. It's a mood ring with a deportation order attached.

Nobody in that courtroom could make the argument that actually matters, for lack of standing. The Constitution answers whether the government may punish speech once someone is already here. It doesn't answer why we keep admitting, educating, and subsidizing people whose first instinct, on arrival, is to trash the country that let them in.

In my business, this is a suitability problem. A client wants to bet the whole account on one position because he's certain it can't lose. My legal duty is to disclose the risk and let him sign. My fiduciary duty is to ask why I'm managing money for someone I have to talk out of setting it on fire. The United States has no fiduciary duty to admit anyone. Yet we built the student-visa system on the opposite premise: letting someone in is generosity; screening is an afterthought; reconsidering later is the problem. That's backward. The First Amendment protects speech. Nothing requires us to hand out the visa first.

A few years back, the evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad named this pattern suicidal empathy: treating open-ended kindness toward people who mean you harm as a virtue instead of a liability. Saad wrote mostly about Europe. Stanford Daily is the American version in miniature: a system devoted to looking compassionate on the back end that never builds discernment into the front end. We hand out F-1 visas like door prizes at a Rotary Club luncheon, then act shocked when they badmouth the raffle.

This isn't hypothetical. Nationally, antisemitic incidents have run at some of the highest levels ever recorded since Hamas's October 2023 attack; the Anti-Defamation League's 2025 audit showed campus incidents falling from 2024's peak, but still almost three times higher than in 2021. None of that criminalizes any student's words, and it shouldn't. It's why who we let in, and for how long, deserves more scrutiny than a viewpoint test after the fact.

None of that means the government should have won this case. Once someone is lawfully here, the Constitution doesn't grade speech on a curve based on citizenship. Bridges v. Wixon, decided in 1945, held the First Amendment protects a lawfully resident alien exactly as it protects a citizen. Let the State Department revoke visas for viewpoint, and the next administration revokes them for the opposite one. Soon every foreign graduate student is writing book reports on the Federalist Papers out of self-preservation. That's not winning an argument. That's forgetting how to make one.

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Someone will claim this is deportation with extra steps, dressed as screening. It isn't. Screening applies the same disclosed criteria to everyone in a visa category before anyone sets foot on campus, unrelated to which op-ed a student later writes. Wise's ruling doesn't touch it; what she stopped was the government doing after the fact what Congress should have specified up front.

That front-end fix is already underway. On July 17, 2026, DHS finalized a rule ending "duration of status" for F-1 and J-1 visas, the arrangement letting a student stay indefinitely while enrolled. Starting September 15, 2026, students get a fixed admission tied to their program, capped at four years, with thirty days to arrive and depart. That's a structural change, not a viewpoint test: the clock applies to every student in a program regardless of what he thinks about Israel, and it stops treating a visa as a lease nobody ever renews.

Judge Wise did her job. DHS, for once, just started doing its own. The fixed period won't stop a student from writing something ugly about his host country, and it shouldn't try to. It closes an open-ended loop with no moment to reconsider. If lawmakers want fewer students quietly loathing the country educating them, the fix isn't a workaround for the First Amendment. It's a visa system that asks its questions up front, on a fixed clock, instead of a court asking them after somebody's too scared to publish. Empathy that can't tell a guest from a threat isn't a virtue. It's a portfolio nobody bothered to manage. I'd fire the advisor who ran my accounts that way, and we should expect as much from whoever runs the front door.

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Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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