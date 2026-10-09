A Quiet Change to Credit Scoring Could Open the Door for Millions of Homebuyers

For decades, one three-digit number has stood between millions of Americans and the front door of their first home: the FICO score. That's finally starting to change, and it could reshape who gets to become a homeowner in this country.

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FICO has dominated consumer lending since 1989. It's a useful tool, but it has a fundamental blind spot. To generate a FICO score, a consumer must have at least one credit account that's been open for six months and reported to a bureau in the last six months. Millions of Americans – recent graduates, people who pay cash, people rebuilding after a rough patch – simply can't be scored. In the eyes of most mortgage lenders, they don't exist.

VantageScore, launched in 2006 as a joint venture of the three major credit bureaus, was built to close that gap. Its newest version, VantageScore 4.0, can generate a score from as little as one month of credit history and a single reported account. It also incorporates the kinds of payments that actually dominate most household budgets – rent, utilities, and telecom bills – alongside "trended" data showing how balances move over time. It treats medical debt and paid collections less punitively, recognizing that a surprise hospital bill isn't the same as a pattern of financial irresponsibility.

The problem, until recently, was that none of this mattered for the mortgage market. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which together back roughly half of all U.S. home loans, required lenders to use Classic FICO. That single requirement gave one private company a de facto monopoly over the $12 trillion mortgage market.

That's now shifting. Under Director Bill Pulte’s leadership, the Federal Housing Finance Agency has approved VantageScore 4.0 for loans sold to Fannie and Freddie. VantageScore estimates its model can score up to 33 million more Americans than Classic FICO, bringing homeownership closer to these millions of Americans.

Since the FHFA’s announcement, the mortgage industry has already been seeing meaningful changes.

That change matters because a credit score can influence whether a borrower gets a yes or no. It can shape the rate and terms a lender offers, affecting the payment and the total cost of buying a home. A person whose financial habits are invisible to one model may look different when a lender can consider a record and a broader mix of payments. The point is not to guarantee a mortgage to everyone, or to ask lenders to ignore risk. Responsible underwriting matters. The change gives lenders an additional tool and borrowers a chance to be assessed through a model that may better reflect their payment history. As more lenders evaluate the option, the market can compare how well these models identify qualified applicants. That competition can pressure scoring companies to improve their products and prices, while giving consumers an opportunity to build a credit profile that opens doors.

Rocket Mortgage has adopted VantageScore 4.0 across its direct-to-consumer and broker channels – making the company the first mortgage lender to use VantageScore 4.0 as its preferred credit scoring model. "Rocket is giving more people than ever a fair shot at homeownership by leveraging diversified credit scoring," said Heather Lovier, Rocket's chief operating officer. The company has explicitly credited FHFA for "encouraging competition and innovation” – a notable statement in an industry that rarely welcomes disruption.

Competition matters for another reason: cost. FICO has sharply raised the per-score fee it charges mortgage lenders in recent years, and those fees ultimately land in borrowers' closing costs. FICO's stock dropped meaningfully on the FHFA news, a market signal that investors understand what real competition means for pricing power.

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None of this solves the housing affordability crisis. Home prices are still high, inventory is still tight, and interest rates are still painful. But expanding who can even be evaluated for a mortgage, and modernizing the tools used to evaluate them, is a meaningful structural fix.

For too long, the mortgage industry has treated its plumbing as sacred. In reality, it is overdue for an upgrade. That’s why it's so encouraging to see regulators and major lenders finally willing to make one. The American people are facing a housing crisis, and every little bit helps.

Jared Whitley is a longtime D.C. politico, having worked in the U.S. Senate, White House, and defense industry. He has an MBA from Hult Business School in Dubai. Earlier this year, the Society of Professional Journalists named him among the best columnists in the Intermountain West.

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