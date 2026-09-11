The Trump administration is drafting a rule that would let married couples with a stay-at-home spouse collect federal welfare benefits. The money comes from a 1990s Health and Human Services fund meant to cover daycare so low-income parents could work or go to school. About 870,000 families draw on it now, roughly 80 percent headed by a single working mom, and it pays about $9,000 per child per year. Vice President JD Vance champions the change, and the administration intends to do it without a vote in Congress.

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Superficially, the policy sounds good. Children raised in two-parent, single-earner homes outperform every other group in school and in earnings, and those families are the only ones reproducing above the replacement rate. We should want more stay-at-home mothers, and the vice president's heart is in the right place. His plan is still a terrible idea. He is offering socialism-lite, and Diet Coke socialism never beats the real thing.

Republicans spent 30 years arguing that welfare made people dependent on government. In the 1990s, former President Bill Clinton and the GOP restructured welfare to end dependency by allowing single moms to work or get a degree while their childcare costs were covered. The Vance Plan hands that money to mothers who stay home with working husbands, so long as the husbands do not earn too much and the mothers do not work.

The income cap is near $75,000 in most states, and a couple with two children would collect $18,000 a year. If the father makes $70,000 and his boss offers a promotion with a 10 percent raise, the $7,000 increase takes the household to $77,000 and wipes out the entire $18,000. The father must turn down that promotion, and the next one, because the math does not change until the children turn 18. By then he is in his 50s and has passed on every rung of the ladder. The mom cannot take a part-time job, because anything paying less than $18,000 is a pay cut. A nurse who steps away for 5 years to raise kids can get recertified. A nurse who steps away for 25 years starts over at 50.

That is the benefits cliff conservatives spent a generation warning about, and it remains even when the recipient is married and votes Republican. My Christian friends praising this idea are making families dependent on government and turning stay-at-home mothers into welfare queens.

Many of the voices cheering this plan spent last year going through grocery receipts to decide whether a poor woman could buy a Coke with an EBT card. A subsidy conditioned on staying home invites a rule defining what staying home requires, and they will write it. The socialist left loves the collective and the post-liberal right knows what is best for your household, and both want a bureaucrat in Washington controlling your family.

There is a better answer, which is to not take the money at all. Give an uncapped deduction per child for as long as that child is at home or in college, and let parents who homeschool or pay tuition deduct the school taxes they pay for a system they do not use. Then address the national debt, because people do not have children when they have given up on the future and the debt destroys the private sector's opportunities.

The people most supportive of this plan have given up on America and want to manage its decline. They have replaced the Republican establishment that gave us Medicare Part D and now want welfare expansion.

Democrat-lite never beats Democrat. The vice president is gambling that socialists will balk at subsidizing stay-at-home mothers over working mothers. They will not balk. Democrats will take the deal and raise it, and each raise gets easier once Republicans concede that Washington should put families on welfare. It is also amateurish to divide the right this close to the midterms, pitting stay-at-home mothers against the mothers who work and will pay for it.

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Let parents keep their own money and run their households as they see fit. Pay down the debt, grow the private sector, and give hope back to the people instead of trying to manage a decline that itself is a choice.

To find out more about Erick Erickson and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

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