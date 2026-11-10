Do Not Wish Democrats Dead

I know the difficulty some people will have with that title. Not the words, but the doing it. Watching these leftists promise to “investigate,” toss in prison or simply execute anyone in the Trump administration or Elon Musk is a lot like being in Germany in the early 1930s – you hear the words but simply can’t believe they mean the words. You assume they’re just being hyperbolic; saying things for effect. They are not, they mean it. Many of these new Members of Congress, and a huge number of the people who put them there, would happily take you out. They say it, they scream it, but if you repeat it back to them, you will be cancelled.

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The “I’ve Had It” podcast people – I think they’re women, or at least identify as such, but I’d need to see some chromosomes to 100 percent believe that – were laughing hysterically about someone who’d sent them a message about “digging up Charlie Kirk” to murder him again. It was nothing new for them, there are vile creatures who routinely try to inspire the murder of Republicans. That’s they giggle like school girls over one they may well have helped inspire the murder of should surprise no one.

But if you were to return the favor – to treat them, to talk about them, the way they talk about us – you’d be canceled.

They are losing advertisers over this crossing of the line, but they’ve set up camp on the other side of that line since they started. The hatred and calls for violence are WHY they’re popular in the first place, it is what a leftist audience wants to hear and what they want to happen.

While their advertisers are fleeing, liberals are undoubtedly lining up to give them money through subscriptions. Think of every criminal illegal alien or scumbag American criminal that conservatives notice and watch the “GoFundMe” cash roll in like the baby oil at a Diddy party.

The left loves violence, loves criminals and hates you.

If, however, you return the favor and express their sentiments back to them, you will be canceled. While the Botox creatures on that podcast issued a written statement expressing what they think is an apology, they unambiguously made it clear they weren’t apologizing to anyone on the right, only using the words their crisis PR team told them were necessary to stop the hemorrhaging of sponsors. They aren’t sorry, they’re sorry they lost advertisers.

They cited some random friend of theirs who “died from gun violence,” or whatever a couple of years ago. They danced on their alleged friend’s grave to save themselves, which is gross in and of itself. But if you had said something like it was good that friend was dead so they didn’t have to die from humiliation of knowing evil people like them, they would be leading the charge to un-job you. If you said you hope their children, if they have any, could feel the misery and sadness Charlie Kirk’s kids feel (in the way that would make that happen), it would not only be wrong to say, it would be used by leftists to get you fired.

They regularly call everyone who disagrees with them “Hitler,” and you don’t compare someone to Hitler because you wish them a long life, in the hope that another unstable “activist” goes off and tries to murder conservatives. Be it at religious institutions, conservative think tanks, Members of Congress or even the President of the United States, they actively work to inspire others to do what they’d love to happen without directly saying it.

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They live and work in the shadows of “plausible deniability." That is a courtesy that will not be extended to you.

It should not be extended to them, either, but for consequences to follow, the initial disgusting acts have to be known. Most times, the left-wing corporate media ignore the outrages because they share them – people who like the taste of haggis don’t get grossed out by others eating haggis, it’s just what they do.

Normally, treating others the way they treat you is a good thing – the “Golden Rule” – but when it comes to celebrating assassination or calling for the murder of your political opponents, that used to be a bridge too far. It still is, but only for Republicans. So, no matter what you may think or want, don’t stoop to their level and publicly be like them. Unlike them, you will be held accountable.

Ironically, I had a discussion with someone about this very difference between how left and right conduct themselves and they joked that it made them want to say it all the more. That they wouldn’t give me permission to quote them with their name makes the point perfectly.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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