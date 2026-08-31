"The inherent vice of Capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of Socialism is the equal sharing of miseries." — Sir Winston Churchill, October 22, 1945 "Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy." — Sir Winston Churchill, May 28, 1948

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These two quotes from Sir Winston Churchill simplify the Marxist economic model of socialism. The leftists embrace a belief that they can provide an equality of blessings; they call it equity. It is an unachievable goal, but it seeks to capitalize on ignorance and one of the seven deadly sins, envy. What Marx created, especially being an atheist, was an ideology that leveraged a basic human sinful emotion, envy — sadness or resentment over the traits, luck, or possessions of others — in order to foment class warfare and eventual societal revolution. It is a philosophy of failure because you cannot make an entire society equal; you end up retarding individual advancement, achievement, and entrepreneurial spirit. Worst of all, you demonize, emphasis on the root word demon, personal accomplishment.

This insidious Marxist design to assail and attack those who have earned and shared benefits is truly sinful. Socialism embodies a god-like belief that they, man, government, can better determine what to do with you and your production than you can. And it targets certain individuals, creating an atmosphere of anger and angst toward them for achieving. Marxists do not believe that we should have valedictorians and salutatorians in graduations; they are targets of envy. Barack Hussein Obama once dismissed American entrepreneurship when, in 2012, he angrily said, "If you've got a business, you didn't build that."

The very basic tenet of the Marxist economic model of socialism is wealth redistribution. It is the failed philosophy of "from each according to their ability, to each according to their need." It has been marketed as "paying your fair share." But to whom does this premise apply?

In New York City, bodega store owners have now brought a lawsuit against Marxist Mayor Zohran Mamdani. His whole scheme of government-run grocery stores directly and unfairly targets them and would undermine their business. See, when he was running for mayor, those same store owners probably supported him because the gospel of envy sounded enticing. Now they realize that this folly affects them. It is unfair competition for taxpayer-funded grocery stores to enter into the free market. Government-run grocery stores do not have to contend with profit margins; they just raise taxes in order to generate operating capital. And we all can go back and see pictures of government-run grocery stores from the Soviet Union. Oops, we do not have to go back that far; we can see the same in Kansas City, where the concept failed.

Abdul El-Sayed talks about Medicare for All because we should all be on government healthcare. How dare you have people who can have their own private insurance? So, who then decides on what medical procedures Americans can have, and when? I am on Medicare now, and recently had hip replacement surgery. When the entire country is added to the rolls, what will happen to the quality of care for those who are Medicare recipients? Who decides the reimbursement rates for doctors? And if there is only a single-payer system, you will have no choice. Remember that lie from Obama about keeping your doctor?

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Who must pay their fair share? Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), with his three homes, zipping around on private jets with America's version of Evita Perón, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)? I would like to see these Marxists tell Charles Barkley that he has to pay his fair share, or Shaquille O'Neal, who has built a pretty nice franchise of Papa John's pizza businesses. Will George Soros, Tom Steyer, and all the other funders of Marxist causes be told to pay their fair share? Maybe the Marxists should show up at the NFL and NBA drafts and tell those players what their fair share is?

How about those so-called movie stars and entertainers? Shall the Marxists be dictating to them their salaries and prices for their concerts? After all, why should they get to make all this money for playing make-believe or just singing? Why can't we just see them and hear their songs for free, ya know, free stuff?

I doubt that will happen because these disciples of Karl Marx are only referring to their political opposition when they preach their gospel of envy. They never tell the truth that everyone will be caught in their web of lies, deceit, and deception. They never tell everyone of the real cost of their goal of equal blessings, which results in shared miseries. Marxists are often these rich, spoiled intellectual elites, the kids that nobody picked to play, who seek power, dominion, and control over others. I mean, the mayor of Seattle was living with her wealthy parents, and she is now facing a recall effort. Isn't it ironic that these folks like Bernie Sanders, who has never held a job, declare themselves champions of the working class? And again, how did ol' Bernie acquire those three houses? I only have one house, but I do not envy him.

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America must not fall for the gospel of envy, and that means we cannot fall prey to the creed of ignorance. But this is also an objective of Marxists: state-controlled education (one of the communist planks of Marx) in order to produce the next generation of mindless lemmings and useful idiots. This is why parents who showed up at school board meetings demanding better education for their children were branded as domestic terrorists by the Biden administration. This is why Marxists are against educational freedom, actually any kind of freedom, and parental choice in education. They need the creed of ignorance to proliferate. Hey, young people, free does not equal freedom, and perhaps you should stop listening to these Marxists and getting worthless, ignorant degrees in Women's Studies and DEI bovine excrement.

America must reject the gospel of envy. There are 32 teams in the NFL, but only one will win the Super Bowl. There are countless college football teams, but only one will win the National Championship. There are many teams in Major League Baseball, but only one will win the World Series. But all these teams have the blessing of being able to compete; that is the American way. No one can make all the teams equal, and truthfully, we do not want our team to be just like the others.

In his famous speech to the U.S. Third Army, General George Patton stated, "Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser." Socialism is indeed a philosophy of failure best suited for losers, and its intention is to make victims. America, our free market system, makes victors, and only losers, Marxists, envy victors.

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Steadfast and Loyal.

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