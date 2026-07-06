Happy Independence Day, America, Courtesy of the Chinese Communist Party

Last week, as we were heading towards the celebration of our 250th Independence Day, our U.S. Supreme Court issued a purely confounding decision. No, it was not the decision on biological males playing sports with girls and women. It is quite disconcerting that since our 200th anniversary of independence, we have lost such common sense that a court had to issue an adjudication on common-sense science. No, I am referring to the birthright citizenship case that overturned the Trump administration's executive order on this issue. It is somewhat ironic that SCOTUS did not issue any decisions overturning the Biden administration's unconstitutional executive orders that opened our borders, a violation of the Constitution's Guarantee Clause, Article IV, Section 4. In last week's misguided decision, the SCOTUS wrongly interpreted the 14th Amendment along with the 1898 SCOTUS decision in U.S. v. Wong Kim Ark. In that 1898 decision, Mr. Wong was the child of legal residents, not illegal immigrants, nor was he here in America on a guest visa.

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The country that stands to greatly benefit from this incomprehensible decision is China, specifically the Chinese Communist Party. They have already taken huge advantage of this insidious practice of birthright citizenship and exploited our stupidity. Birth tourism has become a thing of choice, and women are flying into America, or American territories, and giving birth, the result being their child is granted citizenship. We have allowed the very special title "American" to be degraded.

But as we were going into shock over this decision, the ChiComs once again made clear their intent to pursue global domination.

As reported in The Epoch Times, "The Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law (PEUPL), enacted on July 1, formalizes a longstanding push to prioritize Mandarin Chinese in education from kindergarten and promotes a unified national identity among the country's 55 officially recognized ethnic minority groups. It also contains a clause that allows Chinese authorities to prosecute individuals and entities abroad if Beijing deems their actions to undermine "national unity" or incite "separatism." The law "elevates Chinese Communist Party ideology" and its vague prohibitions risk criminalizing a broad range of activities, including peaceful expression, religious worship, reporting, and minority rights advocacy, the resolution states.

What the CCP is stating is that they will exert their influence and dominance anywhere they desire in order to control the Chinese people, and that includes America. We already know that the CCP's "Belt and Road Strategy" is a blueprint for their global expansion, and they see America as their number one geopolitical foe. America must begin taking action to thwart the ChiComs' intentions, as we have in our hemisphere, but must do so within the United States. There can be no debate that the fentanyl crisis, along with COVID, was at the hands of the CCP. As a Member of Congress, I had to deal with the CCP drywall issue in South Florida that was killing our constituents.

A letter from Members of the U.S. House of Representatives to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, "the PEUPL is part of the Chinese regime's broader pattern of transnational repression and a direct threat to the rights and safety of diaspora communities and human rights advocates, including American civil society organizations and lawmakers."

The fact that we have much of our supply chain emanating from China, that they have been stealing our intellectual property and forcing businesses into technology transfers, has to end. As well, that we have an "American citizen," Neville Roy Singham, advancing the CCP agenda in America, along with the aid of his wife, Jodie Evans, founder of Code Pink, is highly disturbing. Singham's activities and financial support to Marxist, Leftist organizations in America must be investigated, especially his work to undermine American AI advancement in support of CCP efforts.

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China learned a very important lesson from the collapse of the Soviet Union: it was defeated economically, not militarily. When we made the fateful decision to grant most- favored-nation status to China, we rewarded a communist nation that would insert itself into the global economic community, using free-market enterprise and capitalism to maintain its communism.

China is the leader of the present 21st-century axis of evil that includes Russia, Iran, North Korea, Islamic jihadists, and transnational narco-criminal terrorists. We must continue to peel back the layers of this onion and apply pressure to its core: China. We have a window of opportunity to do just that, and it will require resilience and resolve to stay this course. We can no longer operate under some misguided belief that we have a good relationship with Xi Jinping. The actions of the CCP tell us all we need to know, and the Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law tells us that China does not respect our national sovereignty. We have learned that they do not respect the lives of Americans, where hundreds of thousands have lost their lives to fentanyl and COVID.

If there is one thing a military commander enjoys, it is an enemy that leaves no question as to their intent.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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