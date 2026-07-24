His Dishonor

It’s time to shove it right back at them.

Zohran Mamdani (D, Hamas) is a lout. He finally admitted that he cannot “arrest” Benjamin Netanyahu, should the Israeli prime minister come once again to the annual UN confab. But he could not stop himself from calling Bibi a “war criminal” who should be arrested and tried. And there is a certain logic—if fully perverse—in the young moron’s thinking. He sees Hamas and the Palestinian losers as the good guys. They were just minding their own business when those terrible Jewey Zionists took all of their land. He would not know how to study the history of the Ottoman Empire, World War I, the British Mandate for Palestine, the purchase of large tracts of land by Jews, the historical connection of Jews with all parts of the Land of Israel, or the arrival of Jews in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. No, the spoiled brat, son of the ruling Indian elite of Uganda, sees the Palestinian murderers as the good guys and the Jews as the criminals. And in such a world in his very small head, Bibi is the head of the bad guys and ergo and thus, a war criminal. New Yorkers put this clown into Gracie Mansion and will suffer accordingly. Did he ask to have the president of Iran arrested this September after mowing down 50,000 citizen protesters? I must have missed that press conference.

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Mamdani should stay away from microphones. He is a member of the religious group behind most international terror attacks with associated murders, rapes, suicide bombings, stabbings, beheadings, forced conversions, and land confiscation. Does the clueless socialist have anything to say about his religious brethren killing Christians in Nigeria? We know that his wife celebrated Hamas’ rape and murder of Jews nearly three years ago; he has done nothing to stop violent protests against Jews. He himself protested in favor of Hamas before and after the pogrom. Mamdani is a member of a violent religious sect that is attempting to destroy Western Civilization, with New York as its first American cadaver to be operated on prior to their program going to other cities. Mamdani has no right to stand within 10 feet of Netanyahu. He was wounded fighting Muslims who hijacked a Sabena flight. His brother was killed in his home country of Uganda, where European terrorist hijackers held Jews hostage. Bibi has led Israel during its tech and economic growth. Mamdani will destroy New York with his high taxes, pathetic trust fund socialism, failed government stores, and rent freezes as a first step to property seizures. Israel is growing economically, and the shekel has strengthened substantially against the dollar. Mamdummy has driven out millionaires and $11 billion in lost tax revenue. Maybe he should be arrested for his crimes against humanity.

Islam is completely incompatible with the freedoms of the West. Socialism and communism have failed and destroyed wherever they have taken root. Mamdani, as the nexus of both, will destroy the New York built up by generations of proud Americans: Chinese, Italians, Irish, Jews, Koreans, and more. He and his band of lunatics will undo the progress of America’s great city and turn it into a bigger basket case than it ever was in the 1970s. Socialism never works because, as Margaret Thatcher noted, the lefties always run out of other people’s money. Islam’s goal of ending a democratic Republic and replacing it with Sharia will mean that non-Muslims’ lives will get worse and less pleasant. Mamdani already presides over heightened antisemitism and only throws out a few perfunctory words here and there without disturbing his coreligionists’ blood lust.

The time has come to even the scores. It’s hard to suggest that Jews leave New York. Those who can no doubt will look at their options, but there are many who cannot or do not want to leave. Jews need to increase their own communal protections, because the New York Police Department will be told not to come to their aid. Just as many millionaires have left New York, others should avoid investing in the city. Aiding and abetting someone who hates America and wishes to convert a free American city into a Sharia/socialist dump does not need your money or support. The same is true for countries that do nothing about their growing antisemitic populations. Italy just had lists going around, asking people to write down names of Jews and Zionists to keep track of them. Spain’s Pamplona had a massive sign, "Destroy Israel". Even Swiss Davos had a shop telling Jews that they were not welcome there. Jews should save their travel for places where they are appreciated. Jewish investors and businesses should avoid the countries that show contempt for the Jewish people. Just as Germany suffered from the loss of Europe’s top scientists in the face of fascist attacks on Jews, let the current crop of Jew-hating countries lose business, tourism, and their future. Israel should not share intelligence or sell them weapons. We’re playing for keeps, folks. Either they win, or we do. Let them drive off the Jews and go out of business. Let those involved in anti-Jewish protests never find a job or help put their employers out of business. I am sure that the Mossad has all of their names. You can’t change the hatred in their hearts or the dementia in their brains. You can make it expensive for being intentionally evil.

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Because of the widespread and pernicious impact of massive Qatari/Muslim Brotherhood anti-Jew funding, the Jewish globe will become smaller for the next few years. Countries previously enjoyed for their beauty and hospitality will become no-go destinations. Alternatives will appear, and both Israelis and non-Israeli Jews will find places and hosts who treat them respectfully and fairly. There is no basis for the genocide or famine accusations that are now thrown not only at Israelis but at Jews in general. How often does one read of some Jew minding his own business when some lefty loon screams that he is a baby killer or is causing a genocide? Maybe we should scream at every black American about their outsized contribution to crime, out-of-wedlock babies, and predominance as welfare recipients. That wouldn’t be either pleasant or fair, but if they can get away with accusing every Jew of being what he is not, maybe we should do the same for other ethnic groups and peoples.

Where Jews have been treated well, like in the US, we have always given back with a full heart. Jews have contributed to every area of American success. There is not enough space on this website to record inventions, successes, ideas, prizes, and more associated with Jews, both those born in the US and those who came to American shores. My mother remembered her arrival at Ellis Island and was proud to be an American. When countries turn against the Jews, then the time comes to circle the wagons and give them bupkus (Yiddish: nothing). One of the greatest contributors to the Manhattan Project was a non-Jew: Enrico Fermi. So why did he leave Italy? His wife was Jewish. He told Mussolini that he would go pick up his Nobel Prize, but he never came back. If there was a short list of the biggest contributors to the development of nuclear power and bombs in the US, Fermi would unquestionably be on it. The fascists lost a great scientist, and the US still benefits from his enormous scientific contributions. This is the price of Jew hatred: you lose all of the upsides that Jews bring.

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The Jew hatred has gotten out of hand. The Muslim-Left nexus has found the Jew (not just Israeli) as the perfect scapegoat. It’s time to turn the tables.

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