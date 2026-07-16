Ro, Ro, Ro Your Boat

A new Democrat parlor game involves coming to Israel to attack the locals.

Rahm Emanuel and Ro Khanna magically came to Israel when nobody asked for their presence. Why would they come here when missiles could be coming down again without much notice? Aren’t there better places to take vacations? The answer is that they both are trying to outrun their pasts.

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Rahm Emanuel’s father was born in Israel. The family name comes from the first name of an uncle who died in Mandate Palestine, while “Rahm” in Hebrew means exalted. And while both Emanuel and Khanna are lefty Democrats, it was not that long ago when a Democrat could congratulate Israel on its Independence Day or support Israel against terror attacks. Not anymore. Israel was accused of genocide before it had even gotten its hands on all of the terrorists still in its territory. Long before the IDF began its response to the October 7, 2023 massacre, Israel was accused of being a racist, genocidal, no-good, murdering outlaw. And since this is the view of much of the Democrat Party, there is no advantage being a pro-Israel politician on that side of the aisle. Emanuel said during his visit that he would support sanctions against Israel and believes that the Palestinians should have their own state. They did in Gaza, as there were no Jews there and their elected Hamas reps ran the joint. They used their state to murder Jews. No thanks on giving them a new state to do the same again.

And as for Khanna, he refused to coordinate his visit with Israel or the US Embassy. He traveled with Palestinian “activists” and a NY Times photographer. They left the main road and headed towards a “Civilian Military Zone”. Local security, and not wild-eyed settlers, checked them out prior to the arrival of IDF soldiers. He turned down offers to meet October 7 victim families and released hostages. He came to show the Democrat base that he is no friend of Israel and got into an hour delay by being where he should not have been. Israeli soldiers did their job, and his treatment was no different than being held at border control until a passport is cleared. Many a lefty protester has found his nose on the back of his head during protests that got out of hand. We have a fellow in our neighborhood who decked a Euro-weenie who was protesting for the Palestinians and attacked the IDF soldiers present. Khanna was looking for trouble, found none, and now uses his stunt to claim that he is pro-Palestinian and hates Israel. He has proven that he is a fool because he gained zero cred with the Intifada Revolution crowd.

Both Khanna and Emanuel have delusions of grandeur. They see themselves as the future of a Democrat Party that no longer exists. Just as Mike Pence thinks that he is some kind of antidote to Donald Trump, these two clowns believe that their party is just waiting for their entering the ring. The problem for Democrats—and the country—is that the loonies who were five percent of the party at the time of “Occupy Wall Street” in 2011 are now 25 percent or more of the donkeys. The former lefty Democrat stars who didn’t have to apologize for not hating Israel like Tlaib or Omar are no longer welcome in the DSA wing of the party. And it will be the DSA wing that can veto any presidential candidate, even if it cannot nominate one of its own. It’s like it used to be that if a person had an Israeli stamp in his passport, he could not enter certain Arab countries. You, as Congressman, once congratulated Israel on reaching 50 years of age? We want nothing to do with you.

There are times when I wish that I was a janitor cleaning up the offices of a Khanna or Emanuel. Once in a while, I would happen to hear their conversations with their overpaid and under-thinking advisors.

Candidate: How do we get the Israel haters to vote for me?

Advisor: Go to Israel and tell how awful it is there.

Candidate: Can’t I just do it from my office?

Advisor: Not a chance. You must go there and insult the Israelis to their face.

Candidate: How do I do that?

Advisor: You can go to Tel Aviv and give a speech against Bibi, or you can go to the West Bank and get security forces to engage with you.

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Candidate: Isn’t that dangerous?

Advisor: No. Tel Aviv hates Bibi to a great degree, and the IDF is a disciplined army. They won’t shoot first.

They remind me of one of their colleagues in the Senate, Richard Blumenthal. He claimed that he served in Vietnam when he did no such thing. Fortunately for him, the folks back in Connecticut don’t hold lying against him. He got away with his exaggeration (he was in the Marine Reserve). These two clowns don’t realize that there is nothing they can do to get the youth branch of the party onto their train. Jews who have tried to appease them have been at best tolerated prior to being denounced as Zionists. If this janitor could have piped up in the conversation above, I would have told them to pull a Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA): he has unabashedly expressed his support for Israel, with criticisms as legitimately necessary. And many normal Americans find this to be a breath of fresh air: instead of running from one’s religion like Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro or trashing Israel as Rahm & Ro are doing, give an honest appraisal of Israel and its relationship with the US—including strengths. I would then become an unemployed janitor.

Parties change, but some members think that everything is like it used to be. Rahm thinks that Obama and Clinton are still a thing, when in reality, the entire party would like to lock them in the new Obama Sarcophagus and leave them there. Ro has always been a Silicon Valley guy, and Kurt Schlichter warned a while ago that he could be a dangerous candidate, as he can at times appear normal. He decided that normal is for losers and went full wannabe Keffiyeh Krowd. Those folks know when to spot a faker and aren’t going to buy “the IDF tried to mow me down when I bravely went to visit my starving Palestinian brothers”. Even though they like fake and insincere types, they too have their limits of patience.

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I don’t know who will be the Democrats’ nominee in 2028. I do know that the radical Left wing is growing and the geriatric wing is trying desperately to stay relevant. Nobody likes to be shown the door, but Emanuel and Khanna were complicit in helping Obama destroy the norms of race and politics. They nodded their heads in agreement with the activist president and aided and abetted Bill and Hillary Clinton in their affairs and illegality. If they have been pushed out the door, it is they who built the door and had the lock removed. Sometimes we weep when old and beloved athletes go off into the sunset. Such shall not be the feeling for Emanuel, who has been out of politics for a while. Khanna was like Klobuchar, one of those “politicians of the future” prior to the Democrats delivering their future to their loony wing. They never blocked U.S. Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), and they only gave Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) a push down the stairs in South Carolina when it looked like he would be their man in 2020. They can’t stop the Mamdani monster they have created. And they will learn that they cannot placate it either by trashing Israel. The kids want Israel destroyed, and there is no middle position on that.

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