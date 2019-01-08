Columnists
Tipsheet
Cartoons
Notebook
Election
Capitol Voices
Sections
Capitol Voices
Entertainment
Radio News
Election
Poll Tracker
Slideshows
Video
Watchdog
Health
Newsletters
Topics
Sites
Hot Air
Bearing Arms
Twitchy
RedState
Human Events
Townhall Finance
Conservative Radio
ICYMI: Eagles Topple Bears with Late Touchdown
Share
Tweet
SHOW COMMENTS
Trending on Townhall Media
Ocasio-Cortez’s Fiscal Plan Will Lead To Giant Tax Hikes On Middle-Class & Lower-Income Americans
Townhall Finance
Feinstein Introduces Assault Weapon Ban Of 2019
Bearing Arms
Prepare to be shocked! What's say we check in on the border wall GoFundMe guy?
Twitchy
Senators Overlooked Radical Record of Ruth Bader Ginsburg | Human Events
Human Events
A Local News Station Just Called Out CNN On Air for Their Border Narrative
Townhall
AOC: When does nonstop criticism of me by the Daily Caller rise to the level of "harassment"?
Hotair
Trouble In Paradise. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Slams Joe Lieberman and Democrats Express Discomfort With Her Antics
Redstate