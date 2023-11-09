Oh, There's a VA Dem Whose Refusing to Concede Election Defeat
Vivek Ramaswamy Was Hell-Bent on Drinking From the Skulls of His Rivals Last...
Behind the Scenes at the Third GOP Debate
'Unhinged': WHO Is Now Pushing Hamas Propaganda
DeSantis Has a Simple, Yet Bold, Plan to Tackle the Fentanyl Crisis in...
'Blood on Its Hands': Hearing Examines How the UNRWA Is Complicit in Hamas'...
Even Democrats Condemn KJP's Epic Fail of an Answer When Asked About Tearing...
Tim Scott Says He'd Deport Pro-Hamas Foreign Students
DeSantis: Florida Saved Lives After Hamas Attacked Israel
Takeaways From the Third GOP Debate
Tim Scott: We Have to Strike in Iran
Two Priorities: Defend the Homeland and Ensure Honest Elections
DeSantis Attacks Nikki Haley's Past With China
Chris Christie Resorts to More Trump Attacks During Third GOP Debate
Tipsheet

Vote Now in the Townhall Media GOP Straw Poll

Townhall Staff
Townhall Staff  |  November 09, 2023 11:40 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

At the end of June, Townhall Media launched its 2024 GOP presidential primary straw poll, giving our audience a chance to make their preference known as candidates fight for support and take key positions on the issues facing America.

Advertisement

After over 60,000 votes were cast over the last four months, former President Trump was the clear leader with over 60% of the vote, with Ron DeSantis coming in second at 24% and Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy in a distant third and fourth.

As the third debate has now passed, and we rapidly move toward actual votes being cast in the 2024 GOP Primary in January and February, we want to get a sense of where we stand today. So we have now zeroed out our poll, to get a fresh new snapshot.

Please vote today, even if you have done so previously sometime in the last few months. You will get the live results emailed directly to you, and we will have an update next week here on the site on the vote counts.

Vote Now Here

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Takeaways From the Third GOP Debate Guy Benson
Oh, There's a VA Dem Whose Refusing to Concede Election Defeat Matt Vespa
Aren’t You Tired Of All The Winning? Derek Hunter
Vivek Ramaswamy Was Hell-Bent on Drinking From the Skulls of His Rivals Last Night Matt Vespa
How News Outlets Obtained Images of Hamas’ October 7 Terror Attack Is Soaked in Controversy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Think The GOP Has Problems? Meet The Democrats! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement