Vote Now in the Townhall Media GOP Straw Poll

At the end of June, Townhall Media launched its 2024 GOP presidential primary straw poll, giving our audience a chance to make their preference known as candidates fight for support and take key positions on the issues facing America.

After over 60,000 votes were cast over the last four months, former President Trump was the clear leader with over 60% of the vote, with Ron DeSantis coming in second at 24% and Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy in a distant third and fourth.

As the third debate has now passed, and we rapidly move toward actual votes being cast in the 2024 GOP Primary in January and February, we want to get a sense of where we stand today. So we have now zeroed out our poll, to get a fresh new snapshot.

Please vote today, even if you have done so previously sometime in the last few months. You will get the live results emailed directly to you, and we will have an update next week here on the site on the vote counts.

Vote Now Here