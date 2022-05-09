Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Power Is the Currency

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: May 09, 2022 11:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show! 

In today's episode, Kurt Schlichter addresses the ongoing protests outside the homes of our conservative Supreme Court Justices and explains why, of course, Biden's DOJ won't do anything about it.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

