Schlichter: Disney Knew It Had Immunity

In today's episode, Kurt discusses former Senior Legal Adviser and Counsel to President Trump Jenna Ellis speaking out against Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to keep woke Disney from brainwashing kids. Conservatives need to fight back. Disney knew it was immune to the pubic anger as kids love Disney, so Republicans, led by Gov. DeSantis, took action.