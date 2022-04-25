Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Disney Knew It Had Immunity

Posted: Apr 25, 2022 11:30 AM
Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show! 

In today's episode, Kurt discusses former Senior Legal Adviser and Counsel to President Trump Jenna Ellis speaking out against Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to keep woke Disney from brainwashing kids. Conservatives need to fight back. Disney knew it was immune to the pubic anger as kids love Disney, so Republicans, led by Gov. DeSantis, took action.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

