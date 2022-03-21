Schlichter: We Are on the Right Side

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt talks about how young Americans used to be free speech heroes, but they've turned to woke censorship. And if we're not fighting for free speech, what comes is on us. It's time to take down the bully. The New York Post did it, and they were right about Hunter Biden.