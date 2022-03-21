Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: We Are on the Right Side

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 21, 2022 11:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: We Are on the Right Side

Source: Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our conservative journalism, and never miss a show! 

In today's episode, Kurt talks about how young Americans used to be free speech heroes, but they've turned to woke censorship. And if we're not fighting for free speech, what comes is on us. It's time to take down the bully. The New York Post did it, and they were right about Hunter Biden.

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Recommended Townhall Video

Insulting WH Talking Point: We Are Running Out of COVID Relief Money, So Congress Needs to Spend More
Guy Benson
The Left Responds to Clarence Thomas' Hospitalization in Typical Fashion
Katie Pavlich
Florida Antifa Cell Calls for National 'Mobilization' In Response to State's Parents' Rights Bill
Julio Rosas

Here's What We're Watching As Biden's SCOTUS Nominee Faces the Senate
Spencer Brown
Biden Heads to Poland as Crisis Grows
Katie Pavlich
The Way SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Handled Her Role as Public Defender Also Raises Questions
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular