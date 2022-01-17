Joe Biden
Schlichter: Bad Week for Dumb and Dumber

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 10:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Kurt Schlichter is back for his first podcast episode of 2022! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code AMERICAFIRST to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode!

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt talks about President Biden's terrible week. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema crushed his dreams of nuking the filibuster, and the Supreme Court took a hammer to his unconstitutional vaccine mandate. Kurt also explains why tossing Biden is a bad idea – it only gets us Kamala Harris, who's way worse.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

