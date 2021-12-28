Conservatism
VIP

Schlichter: A Conversation with Normal Republicans

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: A Conversation with Normal Republicans

Source: AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File

Kurt Schlichter is back for his final podcast episode of 2021! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," is for our valued Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode!

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt is joined by his father-in-law and brother-in-law to discuss their family's escape from communist Cuba. They also talk about living in Rep. Dan Crenshaw's (R-TX) district and how Critical Race Theory (CRT) is poison.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Recommended Townhall Video

12+ Times Biden Promised He Had a Plan to 'Shut Down the Virus'
Spencer Brown
Biden Just Blew Up His Argument for Federal Mandates and People Are Noticing
Katie Pavlich
Marine Officer Who Demanded Accountability for Afghanistan Officially Discharged But He Won't Be Silent
Julio Rosas
Pro-Abortion Organizations Say Big Tech Companies Foil Their Ability to Reach the Public
Madeline Leesman
Buckle Up: Inflation Set to Drive Consumer Prices Even Higher in 2022
Spencer Brown
Uh, Congresswoman, I'm Not Sure That Option to Pass Build Back Better Is Legal
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular