Schlichter: Unlike Our Woke Generals, Putin's Serious

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 10:45 AM
Schlichter: Unlike Our Woke Generals, Putin's Serious

Source: AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt explains why the U.S. needs to stay away from intervening in Ukraine, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is evil but serious, and he doesn't respect American power or our woke generals, who believe the greatest threat to our nation is white rage. 

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt explains why the U.S. needs to stay away from intervening in Ukraine, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is evil but serious, and he doesn't respect American power or our woke generals, who believe the greatest threat to our nation is white rage.

WARNING: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

