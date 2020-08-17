Democrats

Preview: Here's How Townhall Will Be Covering the DNC

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night with much less fanfare than we're used to seeing. Slated to speak on the first night of the first-ever virtual convention are a few former 2020 contenders like Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), as well as current New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and former first lady Michelle Obama. And, the biggest surprise of the convention, former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Kasich hinted that a former GOP congressman will also be making an appearance at the convention to endorse Biden.

We're most interested in seeing how Sen. Sanders is welcomed, and whether his calls to unity will appease his supporters, who have now been spurned by the establishment for two elections in a row. Last time around, Bernie bros did not warm to Hillary Clinton, and the whole affair was a divided mess.

But Hillary will be back to speak, as well as former President Bill Clinton. Former President Obama is slated to take the podium on Thursday. As always, the Democrats have lined up some famous artists to give performances, such as Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson. On Wednesday, Biden's running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris will be giving her address. And on Thursday, Biden will formally accept the nomination and give his prepared remarks. You can see the full schedule here.

The convention will air each night from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET. Townhall will be live streaming and live blogging every evening and providing coverage of the most notable speeches, as well as media responses and reactions from the Trump administration. And don't worry, we'll be following the president's whereabouts as well. He's expected to make speeches on his swing through the battleground states Arizona, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and I'm sure he'll have plenty to say about the Democratic festivities.

Then the fun will start all over again next Monday with the Republican National Convention.

See everyone at 9pm!

