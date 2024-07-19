WaPo: Why Didn't Parents of Hamas Hostage Mention 'Israel's Assault on Gaza' in RNC Speech?

The primetime remarks from Ronen and Orna Neutra were some of the most emotional at this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The parents of Omer Neutra, one of the U.S. citizens taken by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and still held hostage by the Iran-backed barbarians, made an impassioned plea to "bring them home."

The parents of Omer Neutra, an American hostage still being held by Hamas, deliver a heart wrenching speech at the #RNC.



The entire crowd erupts, chanting: “Bring Them Home.” pic.twitter.com/jtg2KMuOff — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 18, 2024

For the ghouls at the former news organization known as The Washington Post, however, the speech wasn't notable for its raw emotion — one of many speeches from "everyday Americans" featured at the 2024 GOP convention that drew empathetic tears from the crowd as the consequences of Biden administration policies were seen in the faces of those who've faced them.

Instead, WaPo decided the takeaway from the Neutras was that the parents of a hostage being held by terrorists for more than nine months is that "they don't talk about Israel's assault on Gaza that has killed over 38,000 Palestinians, according to local officials." That's how the Post's story was shared on X, in a post that also added "[e]xperts have warned of looming famine." Disgusting.

Congratulations to @jslaternyc and the @washingtonpost for what just might be the most disgusting thing it ever published pic.twitter.com/u2Ur5mITJd — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 19, 2024

As with the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas bias that's long-poisoned media outlets' coverage, the report and its assertions rely on Hamas terrorist claims about the war it started by killing the most Jews in any single day since the Holocaust. The "local officials" are literal terrorists. Yet, WaPo doesn't have an issue parroting those claims — making the outlet and its vile story a propaganda arm of Hamas.

Yes, it’s real. And yes the “local officials” are Hamas’ “Gaza Ministry of Health,” as admitted in the article.



Sick, sick stuff from the Post. pic.twitter.com/sZCKpuMJ4N — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 19, 2024

The thought that it's necessary for parents like Ronen and Orna Neutra to speak about the supposed "plight" of Hamas terrorists in Gaza whose genocidal agenda seeks the death of them, their son, and their people is absolutely ludicrous.

Will outlets like The Washington Post ever learn? Hope seems foolish.