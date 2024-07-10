Ben Shapiro's Response to Eric Swalwell's Gotcha Question Was Epic

The question of "Will leftists ever learn?" can apply to, well, many things. On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) proved that they still haven't learned that going toe-to-toe with Ben Shapiro on...any topic is not for the faint of heart.

Shapiro appeared as a witness in a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on "Collusion in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media [GARM]" that considered "whether existing civil and criminal penalties and current antitrust law enforcement efforts are sufficient to deter anticompetitive collusion in online advertising."

Rep. Swalwell, instead of focusing on the topic of the hearing, decided to go far afield to raise "Project 2025," the Democrats' latest shiny object being used in an attempt to divert attention from a rapidly deteriorating President Biden.

"I think it is important that you're here as one of the leading conservative voices in the country," Swalwell said to Shapiro. "And the country has, in the last couple weeks, talked about and Googled 'Project 2025,'" he continued — despite the fact that almost all of the discussion around the project has come from Democrats trying to throw the media off the scent of Biden's lack of fitness to serve as president. "It's one of the most Googled search terms right now," Swalwell added, omitting the fact that Biden's account on X had recently instructed his followers to do exactly that.

Seeking Shapiro's "perspective," Swalwell asked — "on a scale of zero to 100 percent" — how much Shapiro supports Project 2025.

"I think, like President Trump, I haven't looked all that deeply at Project 2025," Shapiro responded. "But it seems that Democrats on this committee — sort of like Peter Pan and Tinker Bell — if they say 'Project 2025' enough, their presidential candidate becomes alive again." WATCH:

There's just no coming back from that. Nevertheless, Swalwell took a pause and tried to persist.

"Let's just talk about pieces of it and I guess you can tell me if you support it," Swalwell suggested. "You probably want less bureaucracy, right?"

"I do," Shapiro responded. Swalwell said he wanted the same though his voting record does not support such an assertion.

"You want more efficiency?" asked Swalwell. "I do," was again Shapiro's response to which Swalwell again agreed.

"You want taxpayer money spent wisely?" Swalwell's questioning continued.

"I do," replied Shapiro before offering Swalwell his "congrats on becoming a Republican."

Again, Swalwell was left without much room for response — other than to make a joke that his "parents would be proud."