WATCH: Israel Releases Video From Saturday's Daring Hostage Rescue

Israeli officials released footage from Saturday morning's daring rescue of four hostages held by Hamas terrorists in central Gaza showing three of the abducted Israelis being located inside a civilian's home in Nuseirat.

The broad-daylight raid was captured by body-worn cameras, and a limited compilation of the footage was released on Monday. The video shows Israeli forces rushing under heavy gunfire toward the home and breaching the building.

WATCH: Israeli police released bodycam footage from the successful hostage rescue operation on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/aAzqj0hoGv — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 10, 2024

Once inside, the hostages are located while gunfire continues as Hamas terrorists realize they've been caught off-guard by Israeli forces. Once they realize the chaos outside meant their rescuers had arrived to bring them home after eight months in captivity, one hostage gives his liberator a fist bump.

After exiting the building, near-constant gunfire fills the air as the hostages are rushed out of the neighborhood toward an eventual chopper exfiltration to Israel.

🚁 WATCH: One of the first moments when Shlomi, Andrey and Almog board the “Yasur” helicopter after being rescued from Hamas after 245 days as hostages: pic.twitter.com/m090cHf8Ym — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 10, 2024

As Townhall reported on Saturday, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israeli police announced their "complex operation" had liberated Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrei Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) — all four of which were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova Music Festival during the Iran-backed terrorists' October 7 massacre.

In this case, not only was Hamas keeping hostages in a civilian area, but the hostages were being held in "civilian" homes and "civilians" knew the hostages were there. One of these "civilians" was a "journalist" who conveniently failed to report on his role in holding innocent Israelis captive inside his family's home.