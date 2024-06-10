How Do Americans Feel About Mass Deportations? Here's What a New CBS Poll...
Oh, So That's Why Israel Kicked Al Jazeera Out of the Country
Kamala Harris' Mourning of Dead Palestinians Who Were Probably Terrorists Makes Sense at...
Israel Was Absolutely Right to Kill Everyone in Its Path to Save Its...
Biden Reversed Course on ICC Sanctions Because of... George Clooney?
Here's Which Nevada Senate Candidate Just Received Trump's Endorsement
ABC Gives Mayorkas a 'Rare Reality Check' on Border
Would Americans Support Mass Deportations?
Okay, Does Anyone Believe This One From Joe Biden?
This Medical Group Just Took a Bold Stance Against Transgender Care for Kids
UN Security Council Must Take Action Against the Iranian Mullahs
You Won’t Believe Why This Public School Teacher Was Fired
It's Been a Fantastically Terrible Few Days for Hamas Monsters and Their Sick...
LIVE: Day 6 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Tipsheet

WATCH: Israel Releases Video From Saturday's Daring Hostage Rescue

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 10, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

Israeli officials released footage from Saturday morning's daring rescue of four hostages held by Hamas terrorists in central Gaza showing three of the abducted Israelis being located inside a civilian's home in Nuseirat.

Advertisement

The broad-daylight raid was captured by body-worn cameras, and a limited compilation of the footage was released on Monday. The video shows Israeli forces rushing under heavy gunfire toward the home and breaching the building. 

Once inside, the hostages are located while gunfire continues as Hamas terrorists realize they've been caught off-guard by Israeli forces. Once they realize the chaos outside meant their rescuers had arrived to bring them home after eight months in captivity, one hostage gives his liberator a fist bump. 

After exiting the building, near-constant gunfire fills the air as the hostages are rushed out of the neighborhood toward an eventual chopper exfiltration to Israel. 

As Townhall reported on Saturday, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israeli police announced their "complex operation" had liberated  Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrei Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) — all four of which were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova Music Festival during the Iran-backed terrorists' October 7 massacre. 

Recommended

Okay, Does Anyone Believe This One From Joe Biden? Guy Benson
Advertisement

In this case, not only was Hamas keeping hostages in a civilian area, but the hostages were being held in "civilian" homes and "civilians" knew the hostages were there. One of these "civilians" was a "journalist" who conveniently failed to report on his role in holding innocent Israelis captive inside his family's home. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Okay, Does Anyone Believe This One From Joe Biden? Guy Benson
It's Been a Fantastically Terrible Few Days for Hamas Monsters and Their Sick Supporters Guy Benson
How Much Would the Regime Media Cover for Its Number One Choice, Joe Biden? Kurt Schlichter
LIVE: Day 6 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Biden Reversed Course on ICC Sanctions Because of... George Clooney? Spencer Brown
How Do Americans Feel About Mass Deportations? Here's What a New CBS Poll Found. Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Okay, Does Anyone Believe This One From Joe Biden? Guy Benson
Advertisement