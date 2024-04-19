The Republicans Are Really a Mess
Does Biden Have Any Influence on the World Stage? Don't Ask Karine Jean-Pierre.

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 19, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In the first White House briefing since Israel launched a strike in response to Iran's unprecedented direct attack on the Jewish State, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre had exactly zero comment on the development. In order to "be really mindful," Jean-Pierre said she's "not going to speak or speculate about any of the reports that are out there." 

"I get the interest," she told reporters amid multiple questions before admitting her refusal to comment was "disappointing many people here." 

Offering to speak "more generally" on the region, Jean-Pierre emphasized the administration does "not want to see this conflict escalate" and urged involved parties "to reduce further risk of escalation." Those points, of course, were used by Biden in an attempt to dissuade Israel from responding to Iran and its proxies' attack. The White House also failed in its efforts to dissuade Iran from launching that direct strike on Israel last week.

The natural question that Jean-Pierre faced next is one many Americans — and our foes and allies — have considered. If Iran ignored Biden's "don't" policy and Israel rejected Biden's request to "take the win" after Iran's attack was almost entirely thwarted, does Biden have any leverage in the Middle East?

"I know this is not going to be satisfying," Jean-Pierre responded. "I'm not going to speak to any of the reports out there."

That is, the White House has no evidence to share that suggests President Biden has any clout on the world stage. It's a sobering reality, but to be expected from the commander-in-chief who has failed at every opportunity to demonstrate American strength — the kind that demands respect from our allies and enemies alike. 

Jean-Pierre also refused to comment on reports that Israel gave the U.S. a heads-up before it launched its successful counter-strike on Iran:

Instead of warning Iran against any more attacks, Jean-Pierre reiterated that Biden is still "not wanting to see a major military operation" carried out by Israel in the Hamas holdout of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. "We've been really clear," Biden's press secretary insisted of the administration's demands that Israel do "more" to "protect innocent civilians and humanitarian aid workers" in the enclave. 

Israel, of course, has delivered a masterclass in how to prosecute a conflict it didn't start, but Biden and Jean-Pierre continue to scold the Jewish State while the latter on Friday failed to say Iran needed to be more careful about launching hundreds of missiles and drones at innocents in Israel. At the same time, the White House can't give any reasons why Iran — and Russia, China, and other foes for that matter — should be influenced by U.S. desires. 

